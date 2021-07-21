Marie Kondo will have a new series on Netflix

The queen of housekeeping is back: Marie Kondo has a new series on Netflix

This time the cleaning lady opens the doors of her own home with “Sparking Joy”.

You probably remember Marie Kondo, the woman who taught us the best techniques in 2019 to have better order in our home. The trick was simple: throw away anything that doesn’t make us happy. Two years after the premiere of “Marie Kondo: The Magic of Storage”, the queen of this “art” is back on Netflix with a new series.

“Sparking Joy” is the name of this new project, and it is also a reference to Kondo’s often used expression about the “awakening of happiness” that objects trigger in us. The series will be shorter than the original by just three episodes, while the 2019 production had eight. Here Marie Kondo shows how her clean-up technology can influence our private and professional life.

The organization specialist also shows us a more intimate perspective of her life by showing us her home, her family and how she brings happiness in everyday life, which contrasts with her previous project, where the arrangement and the episodes were with the participants too Done at home.

Marie Kondo will run the project together with Rachelle Mendez, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Nan Strait, Grace Lee-Toumanidis and Takumi Kawahara. “Sparking Joy” debuts on August 31st on the streaming platform.

You can click the gallery to find out what’s new from Netflix (and beyond) for the month of July.