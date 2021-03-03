Maria José Valério, the voice of “Marcha do Sporting”, died

Maria José Valério, the voice of the “sports march”, died

The singer was 87 years old and was hospitalized for Covid-19.

The singer Maria José Valério, interpreter of “Menina dos Phones” and voice of “Marcha do Sporting”, died. The Portuguese press said the artist was detained at the Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon. He was 87 years old.

“TVI 24” says the news was confirmed by a source at Casa do Artista, where Maria José Valério lived. He died as a result of Covid-19.

Maria José Valério Dourado was born on May 3, 1933 and was regularly seen on television. Among the youngest, she was particularly known for the verse “Viva o Sporting” and her hair dyed green.