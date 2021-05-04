Maria João Abreu was hospitalized after an aneurysm

The forecast is reserved according to “Correio da Manhã”, who presented the information.

Maria João Abreu is 57 years old.

57-year-old actress Maria João Abreu is admitted to the Garcia de Orta hospital in Almada after a brain aneurysm. At this point, the actress’ prognosis is still reserved.

The episode took place last Friday, April 30th and reveals the “Correio da Manhã”. According to the magazine “Nova Gente”, the actress recorded the soap opera “A Serra” by SIC when she urgently needed to be hospitalized.

The actress is married to the musician João Soares. She is also the mother of two children, the result of her old marriage to actor José Raposo.