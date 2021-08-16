Maria Dominguez takes part as an actress in “O Clube”

The presenter strengthens the cast of the SIC series, which is broadcast on the Opto streaming platform.

The presenter plays a character named Madalena.

The presenter Maria Dominguez will take part in the third season of “O Clube”, she confirmed on her Instagram account. She will play Madalena in the SIC series, which is broadcast on the Opto streaming platform.

“Here I transform myself into my Madalena. It is with great pleasure that I come to tell you that I will be part of the incredible cast of ‘The Club’. For some time now I have wanted to immerse myself in an intensive project, as I know I like so much. Madalena will be a topic of conversation, I don’t even know what to expect from this girl! ”Wrote Maria Dominguez.

Maria Dominguez began her career as a presenter on the programs “Vamos Jogo” on SIC and “Curto-Circuito” on SIC Radical. At this moment, the 25-year-old professional appears regularly on the Saturday morning show “Estamos em Casa”.

In the third season of "O Clube", SIC's newcomer Lourenço Ortigão will also take part.