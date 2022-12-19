Margot Robbie Has Spoken Out After Facing Huge Backlash For That Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt And Clarified That They Established Their “Boundaries” Beforehand

Margot Robbie has addressed her controversial kiss with Brad Pitt following rising criticism.

Margot, who has been married to Tom Ackerley since 2016, sparked backlash earlier this month after she revealed she snuck an unscripted kiss with Brad into their new film, Babylon, as a result of she seen it as her solely “likelihood” to kiss him.

Telling E! Information that their characters’ smooch “wasn’t within the script,” Margot mentioned she satisfied the director, Damien Chazelle, to make the addition in order that she’d get her long-awaited “alternative” to kiss Brad.

“That wasn’t within the script,” she mentioned of the kiss. “However I assumed, When else am I gonna get the prospect to kiss Brad Pitt? I am simply gonna go for it.”

“I mentioned, ‘Damien, I believe Nellie would simply go up and kiss Jack,’” she recalled, talking of their characters, Nellie LaRoy and Jack Conrad. “Damien was like, ‘Nicely, she may— wait, maintain on. You simply wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I used to be like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This chance would possibly by no means come up once more.’”

Many social media customers took difficulty with Margot’s feedback for quite a lot of causes. A number of individuals mentioned there’d be way more outrage if the roles had been reversed, arguing that almost all had “ let it slide ” as a result of it was a girl making these remarks.

“think about if it was ‘Brad Pitt snuck in an unscripted kiss with Margot Robbie,’” one tweet learn. “Are we gonna let it slide as standard cos it is concerned a girl not a person? Y’all discover it stunning not harassment, proper?” one other mentioned.

Others had been disturbed by how eager Margot was to kiss Brad provided that his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, has accused him of bodily and emotional abuse.

In reality, Angelina mentioned final 12 months that she feared for the security of their 4 youngsters whereas she and Brad had been married as she opened up about feeling “damaged” for the “final decade.” The pair received engaged in 2012 after seven years collectively, and finally tied the knot in 2014. Angelina ended up submitting for divorce from Brad simply two years later, in 2016.

Now, Margot has spoken out concerning the controversial kiss herself, clarifying that she, Brad, and the Babylon forged “established” their “boundaries” earlier than signing onto the venture.

“All of us established our boundaries earlier than making this film, as a result of it is a film that actually pushes boundaries in a number of methods,” she advised Leisure Tonight on the film’s premiere.

Margot then appeared to close down the criticism head-on, saying: “We’re all good.”

Equally, Brad echoed Margot’s preliminary feedback concerning the unscripted kiss as he defended his longtime pal and costar on the premiere, too.

Discussing the kiss with Entry Hollywood, Brad recalled: “I mentioned, ‘When else am I going to get an opportunity?’ So yeah, let’s have this.”

“We’ve been in three movies collectively, and that is the primary time we’ve had a scene collectively,” he added, talking of As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Large Quick.

Brad additionally advised Leisure Tonight that Margot hadn’t “essentially” snuck the kiss in altogether as a result of “there’s all the time room for character interpretation.”

“Consider me, that is the tamest factor she does on this,” he added with fun. “She’s on fireplace on this. It’s the most effective I’ve ever seen her.”

