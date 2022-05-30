Marcus Ericsson Wins Chip Ganassi Racing 2022 – Here’s the Complete News!!

Ericsson won the Indy 500 Chip Ganassi Racing on Sunday. This is the second time that Sweden has won the race. After a red flag was shown with only five laps to go, the last two laps were exciting for the Swede as he raced with Pato O’Ward. The 106th running of the most exciting race in the world got off to a dramatic start.

Rinus VeeKay, who was 21 years old, crashed out of the race after about 25 minutes. The gearbox of the Dutch favorite blew up after he got loose in the middle of turn two and put a big gap between himself and Alex Palou.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports, VeeKay said, “I think I had a good chance at a good finish, maybe even a win, but it caught me off guard.” The race got tougher as the weather got warmer and windier. In fact, by the end of the race, the track was 119 degrees, which is very hot.

A lot of fans and even some of GCR’s competitors have said that they are the most likely to win. The managing director of the team says that this is exactly the kind of talk they don’t want to hear.

Mike Hull said, “We have no idea that we’re the favorites.” “If we stopped to think about what you’re talking about, it would be so overwhelming that we wouldn’t be able to do anything, so no, we don’t really think about that too much. We’ve always done things this way, and we still do things this way at all levels and in all kinds of racing.

“We go to work every day with the motto that we have to make the most of today, so everyone at the racetrack knows that we’ve always tried to keep things very real. It’s not hard to figure out. We don’t have any trouble with it.”

Ericsson took control of the race late, mostly because of teammate Scott Dixon’s speeding penalty. He was in charge of Chip Ganassi Racing until teammate Jimmie Johnson crashed with four laps left, which caused a rare red-flag stoppage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IndyCar is one of the most honest types of motorsports because there aren’t many fake cautions or stops that could change the outcome. But when IndyCar called the cars to pit road, the crowd of more than 300,000 roared. It was the largest sporting event since the pandemic started, and only a few thousand tickets were left unsold.

The stoppage gave Pato O’Ward and the other challengers almost 12 minutes on pit road to figure out how to catch Ericsson and win.

With only two laps left, the race started again, and Ericsson quickly passed O’Ward. Ericsson gave the Mexican one last chance to take the lead, but O’Ward knew not to push the issue.

That concludes with Chip Ganassi Racing 2022. For more updates, stay tuned!!

Also Read:

Paul Pelosi Arrested on DUI Charge: Here’s the Insider Story!!

What happens to Andy Fletcher? Find His Net Worth, Salary, Wiki, Bio, and Career Here