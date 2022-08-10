Marcoses Get Star Treatment in New Film.

MANILA — Even earlier than its opening evening final week, “Maid in Malacanang” was shaping as much as be essentially the most talked-about movie of the yr within the Philippines.

The just about two-hour drama portrays the Marcos household’s final days within the presidential palace earlier than being compelled into exile by a pro-democracy revolt in 1986.

“We did the whole lot for this nation after World Battle II, solely to be destroyed by the individuals who yearn for energy,” a sobbing Imelda R. Marcos tells her son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in a single scene. “Bear in mind this, we’ll by no means have the ability to return after we go away. They are going to do the whole lot so the Filipino individuals will hate us.”