Márcia presents new album on 10-concert tour starting in February

On the 12th of next month, the Vila Real Municipal Theater will receive the first performance of this musical cycle.

The last work is from 2018.

Portuguese singer-songwriter Márcia returns to the stage next month with a tour of 10 concerts through different parts of the country to present the new album, the recordings of which took place in November 2021.

With her fifth album of Originals, which will be released in the first quarter of 2022, the artist debuts in full production of her record.

The Vila Real Municipal Theater is hosting the show to kick off the tour on February 12th. A performance will follow on Saturday 26th at the CAE de Portalegre.

The Cineteatro Louletano (Loulé), the Municipal Theater of Guarda, the Municipal Theater of Vila do Conde, the José Lúcio da Silva Theater (Leiria) and the Emergente Cultural Center (Marco de Canaveses) are the stages of March, March 8, 11, March 19, 24 and 26.

Two concerts are scheduled for May 14th and 28th, one at the Teatro Municipal Sá de Miranda (Viana do Castelo) and the other at the Fábrica das Ideias in Gafanha da Nazaré.

The tour ends on October 29th at the Vila Flor Cultural Center (Guimarães). Tickets start at €8 and are available now.

Márcia, who has written for the likes of Ana Moura, António Zambujo and Sérgio Godinho, published her most recent work in 2018. The album “Vai e Vem” received the José da Ponte Award from the Portuguese Authors Society.

On February 19, 2020, on his birthday, he shared with the public “Vai passe tudo tomorrow”, the last unreleased song to date.