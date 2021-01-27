Marcellus And Utica Shales In The United States Of America (USA)-Gas Shale Market Analysis And Outlook To 2021

The Appalachia Basin which is made up of the Marcellus formations and the Utica Shale, accounted for more than 40% of the natural gas produced in the United States in 2020. Most of the production comes from the state of Pennsylvania and Ohio and partially from West Virginia. Unlike many of the oil plays in the US Lower 48, the natural gas plays including the Appalachia Basin saw a less drastic change in production and drilling activity during the economic contraction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While major oil-producing operators slashed their 2020 capital expenditure up to 50% – 60%, the top three producers in the Appalachia Basin EQT Corporation, Antero Resources, and Southwestern Energy have only cut their capital by 20%, 35% and 40%, respectively. This region averaged 32.19 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (bcfd) and 33.44 bcfd in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

To Understand How Corona Virus Impact on this industry. Get Free Sample Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2917700

Scope

The report analyzes the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in Marcellus and Utica Shales play in the US. The scope of the report includes –

Comprehensive analysis of natural gas and crude oil historical production and short term outlook of Marcellus and Utica shale plays during 2019-2021

Detailed information of impact on well development, permits and deals due to COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth information on net acreage, operational performance and financial standings of major operators in Marcellus and Utica shale plays

Analysis of top companies future plans and cost trends in 2020

Up-to-date information on associated infrastructure and major mergers and acquisitions in Marcellus and Utica shale plays between 2018 and 2020

Determine commercial opportunities in the market sales scenario by analyzing trends in authorizing and co-development deals.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2917700

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into Marcellus and Utica shale plays in the US

Plan your strategies based on economic viability and expected developments in Marcellus and Utica shale plays

Keep yourself informed with the latest M&A activity in these shale plays

Identify opportunities and challenges in Marcellus and Utica shale plays

This report provides:

An in-depth overview of the global market for Marcellus and Utica shale.

Assessment of the global industry trends, historical data from 2011, projections for the coming years, and anticipation of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) by the end of the forecast period.

Discoveries of new market prospects and targeted marketing methodologies for Global Marcellus and Utica shale

Discussion of R&D, and the demand for new products launches and applications.

Wide-ranging company profiles of leading participants in the industry.

The composition of the market, in terms of dynamic molecule types and targets, underlining the major industry resources and players.

Study the market in terms of generic and premium product revenue.

Determine commercial opportunities in the market sales scenario by analyzing trends in authorizing and co-development deals.

Get Report Discount@ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2917700

Table of Contents

1. Overview

1.1 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Recent Developments and Trends

2. Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Introduction

2.1 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Formation Overview

3. Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Production and Activity Overview

3.1 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Production Analysis, 2017-2019

3.2 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, COVID-19 Impact on Production

3.3 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Production Outlook, 2020-2021

3.4 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Drilling Activity

3.5 Well profile

4. Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Competitive Benchmarking

4.1 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Major Companies with Prominent Presence, 2020

4.2 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Major Companies Financial Standings

4.3 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Operational Performance of Leading Operators

4.4 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Completion Parameters, 2020

4.5 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Future Plans of Major Companies

4.6 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Cost Trends, 2020

5. Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Analysis of Bankrupt Companies

5.1 Gulfport Energy Corp

5.2 Chesapeake Energy Corp

6. Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Associated Infrastructure

6.1 Pipelines

7. Mergers and Acquisition Activity in the Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, 2018-2020

7.1 Overview of M&A Activity

7.2 Major Acquisitions

8. Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Analysis of Major Companies

8.1 Antero Resources Corporation

8.2 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

8.3 Chesapeake Energy

8.4 CNX Resources Corporation

8.5 EQT Corporation

8.6 ExxonMobil Corporation

8.7 Range Resources Corporation

8.8 Southwestern Energy Company

8.9 Gulfport Energy Corporation

8.10 National Fuel Gas Company

8.11 Equinor ASA

8.12 Ascent Resources Utica, LLC

8.13 Chief Oil & Gas LLC

9. Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Methodology

About ResearchMoz:

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Follow me on : https://pranrmoz.blogspot.com/