Marble Market Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand and Forecast till 2027 The global marble market is projected to reach value of USD 15.94 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include shift in consumers' lifestyle and heat- and fire-resisting properties of marble.

The latest industry intelligence research on the Marble market offers a repository of valuable data on the size, share, and growth rate of the Marble market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Importantly, examination of various facets of the industry including but not limited to production volume, product sales, demand and supply assessment and forecast for the period, 2020 – 2027 aim at offering business owners a competitive edge over their rivals. The study further conducts a qualitative evaluation of various driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In February 2020, Fox Marble Holdings Plc announced that it had signed two new agreements for the processing of third-party blocks with Egzoni Sh.p.k. and Skifteri Sh.p.k.

Based on application, the market has been classified into building & construction, furniture, decorative infrastructure, statues & monuments, and others. The building & construction segment is projected to expand at a rate of 3.1% during the forecast period. Marble has been used for making historic sculptures for ages. Marble is one of the most durable materials, which showcases its durability in the wide-ranging atmospheric changes. Marble is widely used in the construction of flooring, walls, and columns due to its physical properties.

North America is projected to dominate the global marble market during the forecast period. Various uses of marble in building & construction, decorative infrastructure, and furniture industries have boosted the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region in the near future.

Key players in the market include Hellenic Granite Company, Fox Marble Holdings Plc, Polycor Inc., Asian Granito India Limited, Kangli Stone Group, Hilltop Granites, Classic Marble Company, First Marble & Granite, Temmer Group, and Santucci Group

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Building & Construction

Furniture

Decorative Infrastructure

Statues & Monuments

Others

Color Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Black

White

Green

Yellow

Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

In addition, the study on the Marble market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

