Maple Syrup Market Research Report Insights and Forecast 2021 to 2027

Maple Syrup Market is valued at USD 779.63 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1135.23 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.56 % Over the Forecast Period. Innovation of New Products Related to Maple Syrup is driving the Maple Syrup Market.

The latest report pertaining to ‘Maple Syrup Market’ provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/42

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

Maple Syrup Market report published by the Brand essence Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about maple syrup from various aspects. This repost consist of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market.

Maple syrup is a popular natural sweetener that is claimed to be healthier and more nutritious than sugar. Maple syrup is made from the sap of sugar maple trees. Its demand is increasing owing to its healthcare benefits. Maple syrup has many nutritional properties and health benefits. Maple syrup is often used as a condiment for pancakes, waffles, French toast, oatmeal or porridge.

Innovation of new products related to maple syrup is driving the maple syrup market. Due to intense competition faced from innovative new breakfast products the maple syrup major manufacturers and suppliers have to come up with new innovative products to increase the demand of maple syrup among the customers. The trend ranged from manufacturing syrup with new technology to use new packaging system and extending the use of syrup in to making of cakes, sweets, pancakes, waffles, French toast, oatmeal and in other applications has fostered the growth of market. However, avaibility of substitutes, strict rules and regulations may hamper the growth of global maple syrup market. Developments of new flavor of syrup are expected to offer lucrative opportunity in future.

The regions covered in this seed treatment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of seed treatment sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Maple Syrup Market Segmentation –

By Raw Material – Sugar Maple, Black Maple, Red maple, others

By Type – Conventional, Organic

By Distribution Channel – Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience, Independent retailers, Others

By Region

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Global Maple Syrup Market

Quebec Maple Syrup Producers Association

Vermont Maple Sugar Company, Inc.

NYS Maple Producers Association

Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Association

Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Association

Thompson’s Maple Products

B&G Foods, Inc.

The H. J. Heinz Company

Request for Methodology Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/42

Quebec Maple Syrup Producers Association

The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers Association produces and markets naturally produced maple syrup in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally directly from the local maple syrup farmers. It mainly provides organic maple syrup products and export to Europe, Asia, MEA and rest of the world.

The Association mainly focuses on strengthening its sales and distribution channel. The association aims to increase sales volume by 66% and sales agency revenue by 63% by 2023, expand agency sales growth among various markets and increase the number of local and international medium and high-volume buyers.

The association is planning to optimize the levels of the strategic reserve to ensure better management of reserve inventories. They are also trying to Step up efforts to balance processing grade (PG) syrup stocks in relation to global demand.

They are also trying to expand the Federation’s role as a strategic global hub for innovation and research on the food and therapeutic potential of maple syrup (ingredients, foods, superfoods, etc.) and related products.

Vermont Maple Sugar Company, Inc.

Vermont Maple Sugar Company, Inc. in Morrisville, Vermont is one of the largest maple processors and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont. Company produces and markets maple products. Its products include syrup, candies, sugar, and specialty food. In addition to its own farm, it works with over 350 sugar makers to supply maple syrup to its operations. Company has its own 75,000 sq ft production facility is certified organic, Kosher, and SQF. Local farmers sell their maple syrup to the Marvin family of Vermont Maple Sugar Company, Inc. for forty years.

The Vermont Maple Sugar Company, Inc. is a one of the leading the largest maple processors and distributors in the United States. Company focuses to follow the exact production standards, track every barrel with rigorous quality control and supply logistics to ensure to deliver great products, on time, every time to every class of customer, from mass-market retailers and multinational food manufacturers to chefs and individuals.

New York State Maple Producers Association

New York State largest resource of Trappable maple trees within the United States & there are more than 2000 Maple sugar markets are present. Maple trees Are as an ample and supportable crop, Due to increasing maple Syrup Production in North America and Canada there is Number of associations is Present in the NYS Maple Producers Association more than 400 markets are Present. For Example: Maple Hill Farm, Maple Hollow Farm, Kenneth Burger Farm, Kirsch’s Maple and Other. They provide maple syrup, Maple Sugar Shapes, Maple Cream, Maple Coated Nuts and maple related product.it provides the maple Product through the sales organizations, including hotels, restaurants, wholesale, Markets and others

Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Council Inc.

Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Council Inc. is engaged in networking and resourcing Pennsylvania’s maple syrup producers. It is made up of five-member associations: Northwest Maple Syrup Producers Association, Potter-Tioga Maple Syrup Producers Association, Northeastern PA Maple Syrup Producers Association, Somerset County Maple Syrup Producers Association, Endless Mountains Maple Syrup Producers Association. It was formed in 2010 and located in Pennsylvania, U.S. The Northwest Maple Producers Association is dedicated to helping its members meet a commitment to produce the best quality maple syrup while promoting the industry. The Potter/Tioga Maple Producers Association (PTMPA) was organized in 1963 by eighteen maple producers living within the two counties. Northeastern Pennsylvania Maple Producers Association has over 30 members, and represents “sugar bushes” ranging from a few taps to over 3000. Somerset County Maple Syrup Producers Association use age-old traditions but many new technologies are being utilized in maple syrup production. Endless Mountains Maple Syrup Producers Association which includes Bradford and the western half of Susquehanna counties.

Thompson’s Maple Products

Thompson’s Maple Products offers a wide variety of maple syrup in different kinds of packaging. Its major offerings include maple syrup in various packaging such as; maple syrup in leaf bottles, plastic jugs, glass bottles. Its other offerings are; maple candy, maple cream, maple syrup in veneer case, graduated maple sugar, maple beverages (Maple coffee and maple tea) and others. Company won the World Championship for maple syrup at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, in both 1984 and 1989, as well as Reserve Champion status in 1995.

Thompson’s Maple Products produced verified organic products since 2004. The organic certification ensures that products meet the highest consumer standards. Inspections of the facility are regularly conducted by OCPP/Pro-Cert.

B&G Foods, Inc.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. Its major product areas includes; baking, condiments & dressings, Household, meal solutions, sauces & pizza & crusts, seasonings & marinades, snacks & crackers, soups & stocks, syrups & spreads and vegetables. Some other products are; frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products. As of December 30, 2017, company has a headcount consisted of 2,680 employees. Of that total, 2,419 employees were engaged in manufacturing, 135 were engaged in marketing and sales, 62 were engaged in warehouse and distribution and 64 were engaged in administration.

The company markets its products under various brands such as; Ac’cent, B&G, B&M, Back to Nature, Baker’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril’s, Grandma’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald’s, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dasha and others. Company sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors.

Company’s brand for maple products is Maple Grove Farms of Vermont which began in 1915 when Helen Gray and Ethel McLaren began perfecting maple confections on the family farm. The major products includes-: gourmet salad dressings, sugar-free pancake syrups, fruit syrups, maple candies, pancake mixes and more, including select organic and gluten-free products.

Get Full Report:https://brandessenceresearch.com/pharmaceutical/maple-syrup-market

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/