Saturday, June 24, 2023
Map: Tracking Wagner Military Convoys on Route to Moscow
Army convoys believed to belong to Yevgeny V. Prigozhin’s Wagner forces have been seen at varied factors alongside Russia’s main M-4 freeway, which results in Moscow. In a minimum of two areas alongside the route, clashes have damaged out. The route proven right here is approximate.

In an audio assertion afterward Saturday, Mr. Prigozhin mentioned he and his Wagner forces have been “turning round our columns and returning to area camps in keeping with plan.”

