Map: 7.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and Israel
A lethal earthquake with a magnitude of seven.8, in accordance with a U.S. company, struck Turkey on Monday morning. A whole lot of buildings collapsed, and thousands and thousands of individuals in Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and Israel felt the earth shake. A whole lot of deaths had been reported in Turkey and Syria, and the toll was anticipated to rise.
Space affected by the earthquake
Supply: U.S. Geological Survey
Word: Primarily based on evaluation as of 1:00 a.m. EST on Feb. 6.