Many veterans traumatized again by events in Afghanistan | free press

The current developments in Afghanistan are a burden for many ex-servicemen. Significantly more veterans have sought psychological help in recent days.

Berlin (DPA) – The Taliban takeover apparently makes it psychologically difficult for many former Bundeswehr soldiers of the Afghan mission.

“The dramatic events in Afghanistan have led to re-traumatization among many veterans,” the deputy chairman of the Association of German Veterans, David Hallbauer, told the Funke media group newspapers. “At the moment you have a huge need for consultation or are looking for psychological support from us.” The investigations and contacts of former members of the armed forces and relatives had “increased by leaps and bounds” in recent days.

Many former soldiers questioned the meaning, Hallbauer said. “They have the impression that their months of hard work – often in fear of death – have ultimately been for nothing and that the successes of 20 years in Afghanistan are now being wiped out by the Taliban in one fell swoop.” Things achieved and fought for are lost. “A lot of veterans say to themselves: what I did there was not successful. That puts a lot of pressure on many former soldiers.”

Relatives of former members of the German armed forces are also increasingly signing up for counseling, Hallbauer says. They sought advice “how to deal with the trauma of their loved one. It is currently a very difficult situation for many families ».