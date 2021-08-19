Many questions when dealing with the Afghanistan debacle | free press

Berlin (dpa) – As people rescued from Afghanistan continue to arrive at Frankfurt airport, the political revaluation continues in Berlin. For example, the Home Commission and the Parliamentary Control Commission met in the Bundestag on Thursday for special sessions.

There is an accusation that the German government has underestimated the advance of the militant Islamist Taliban. That is why there is also talk of a parliamentary committee of inquiry. According to information from the German news agency, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will make a government statement on Afghanistan on August 25 in the Bundestag.

In the parliamentary control body, the chairman of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Bruno Kahl, had to face the deputies. The responsible authorities had made it clear that according to their findings, the latest developments in Kabul and Afghanistan were unforeseeable, said committee chief Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU) afterwards.

Kiesewetter sees no reason for Kahl’s resignation. The left also does not want to insist: “It does not matter who resigns at what time,” said left-wing MP André Hahn. “We are not going to get any further with these discussions.” The AfD parliamentary group’s foreign policy spokesman Armin-Paul Hampel, on the other hand, demanded that BND boss Kahl resign from office immediately due to “complete misjudgments” of his authority.

Deputy FDP Wolfgang Kubicki is counting on a parliamentary inquiry into Afghanistan after the federal elections at the end of September. “I’m sure there will be,” he said on RTL / ntv’s show “Frühstart”. Ulla Jelpke of the left also spoke out in favor of such a body, and even CSU MP Andrea Lindholz was open to it: “I don’t even want to consider a commission of inquiry excluded,” said the chairman of the Bundestag interior commission. The Greens initially want to wait for Merkel’s government statement.

For the time being, however, Lindholz is not addressing the issue of political responsibility. The focus should be on the rescue of German civilians and Afghan local personnel. “The analysis and processing must take place afterwards.”

In order to proceed with the evacuation, the federal government is holding talks with the Taliban through Ambassador Markus Potzel, who is also welcomed with understanding by the opposition. Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock told WDR: “The only way to really bring people under death threat to safety right now is to talk to the Taliban about the fact that these people can still be taken to the airport.” brought.”

The left calls for ongoing evacuations to be extended beyond the capital, Kabul. “Most local staff, teachers or courageous local politicians or journalists do not live in Kabul, but are scattered across the provinces of Afghanistan,” said dpa party leader Dietmar Bartsch. AfD faction leader Alice Weidel warned against using the term ‘local force’ too broadly. This is an attempt to “disguise the coming mass immigration”.

Meanwhile, it became known that the Bundeswehr was planning charter flights for local personnel to leave the country before departing. The Ministry of Defense of the Public Prosecution Service announced this after a corresponding report in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. On June 17, two Spanish airlines were asked to fly up to 300 people from Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan to Germany. However, it turned out that “a charter flight on June 25 was not necessary because there was another way to fly out at the end of June”.

Early Thursday morning, more planes landed in Frankfurt/Main with a total of about 500 people who had previously been brought to safety from Afghanistan. Another 200 people were flown by German forces from Kabul to neighboring Uzbekistan.