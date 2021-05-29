Many homes and nursing services without interns | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Despite staff shortages in aged care, many nursing homes and ambulatory care services do not train.

According to the latest figures, at the end of 2019, 9,614 nursing homes and 5,178 nursing services had trainees or retraining, the federal government is responding to a request from the left in the Bundestag, according to the German news agency in Berlin.

According to calculations by left-wing health expert Pia Zimmermann, who made the request, only 35.3 percent of outpatient care and support services trained. In the nursing home sector this is around 62 percent.

According to the latest figures, at the end of 2019, 57,210 trainees and retraining students were employed in the retirement homes, according to the federal government. In healthcare there were 14,598.

Zimmermann told the dpa: “There are still too few institutions providing training, although all residents in the home are now paying tuition and this is increasing.”

The then Federal Minister for the Family Franziska Giffey (SPD), Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) and Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) announced the increase in the number of students in early 2019. In the fight against the shortage of nursing staff, the number of apprentices and training institutes must increase by ten percent in 2023 compared to the national average. This became a core objective of the Government’s Coordinated Action Care. Among other things, a publicity campaign for the nursing profession should help.

According to an interim report on the Joint Care Action from last year, the negative effects of the pandemic came to light. “While the corona pandemic has generated a lot of attention for healthcare on the one hand, it has strongly reduced the possibilities of healthcare institutions to actively advertise trainees in 2020,” the newspaper said.

The countries’ initial reactions were therefore inconsistent. Bavaria and Saxony-Anhalt have confirmed a significant increase in the number of trainees compared to the previous year – by about 10 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively. North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia assumed an increase compared to the previous year. Berlin, Baden-Württemberg, Brandenburg and Saxony showed a downward trend.

At the beginning of 2020, a new nursing course started. The nursing course, which was previously arranged separately, has been merged into a joint training course for nursing care for the sick, children and the elderly.

The coalition is currently struggling with national regulations for better pay for elderly care.