Many civilian casualties in fighting in Afghanistan | free press

Kabul (dpa) – Ongoing fighting in southern Afghanistan’s provincial capital, Laschkargah, continues to increase civilian casualties.

The UN mission in Afghanistan (Unama) announced on Twitter that at least 40 civilians had been killed and 118 injured in the city within 24 hours. There is a risk of “catastrophic” consequences if the parties do nothing more for civil defense in Afghanistan.

Since US and NATO forces began to withdraw, the Taliban have made significant territorial gains, especially in rural areas. The battle is currently shifting more and more to the cities. There is fighting in Herat in the west and in Kandahar and Laschkargah in the south.

Reinforcements from Kabul are urgently needed

Ataullah Afghan said the militant Islamist Taliban attacked Tuesday in downtown Lashkargah near the governor’s seat and police station. The government has only two of the city’s ten police districts. If Kabul does not send reinforcements, the capital of the province of Helmand threatens to fall into the hands of the Islamists, the Afghan said. The defenders had fought almost without sleep for eleven days. Her biggest problem is that Taliban fighters are hiding in apartment buildings.

According to the Defense Ministry, there were further airstrikes against Taliban positions in the city. Local journalists said they had made civilian facilities, including a private university and factory.

According to journalists’ organization NAI, at least 15 media organizations, including five television stations, have ceased their activities in Helmand due to the security situation. The Taliban broke into the building of the state broadcaster RTA on Monday and broadcast a program for four hours.

Dead and injured in other cities too

Also from the cities of Herat and Kandahar there are reports of dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries in the past ten days. According to local TV station ToloNews, two rockets hit Herat near the airport runway on Tuesday. A plane that should have just landed has returned to Kabul.

Speaking to both houses of parliament on Monday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani blamed the “sudden decision” of US and NATO forces to withdraw from the deteriorating security situation. He promised to bring stability to the country within six months.

Dispute over deportations to Afghanistan

The organization Pro Asyl accused the German government of continuing with its plans for deportations to Afghanistan, despite the advance of the Taliban. A deportation flight is imminent. When asked, a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior said: “There are no plans for such a flight.”

In an interview with the media group “Straubinger Tagblatt / Landshuter Zeitung” and the “Abendzeitung” in Munich, the regional group leader of the CSU, Alexander Dobrindt, called for further deportations of “dangerous and violent criminals” to Kabul because criminals had their right of residence. lost.

On the other hand, Greens chairman Robert Habeck said that you cannot deport people there under the current circumstances. “Criminal offenders should then serve their fair sentences here in Germany,” Habeck emphasized.