Many bars and restaurants in Italy may reopen | Free press

Depending on the Corona situation, gastronomy may reopen in the regions of Italy. This also applies to serving guests at the table.

Rome (dpa) – Pizza, pasta or coffee: Restaurants, bars and pizzerias in many regions of Italy are able to serve their guests back at the table after hours due to the corona pandemic.

That is about 220,000 nationally in the yellow corona zones that apply from Monday, the Coldiretti Agriculture Association calculated on Sunday. Things look bad in the northern regions of Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Veneto, as well as in Calabria and Sicily in the south. Due to the increased reproductive value there, which indicates how many people a corona-infected person infects on average, they fall under the orange zones. The restaurants there can only accept takeout orders.

In the yellow zones, the landlords are allowed to reopen their premises to guests from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm – until 10:00 pm for those who also offer take-out meals. Accompanying the reopening is the Corona decree that will apply next week, which the government had signed.

Italy rode a real zigzag course last week. At Epiphany, the entire country was closed, after which the catering was allowed to reopen for two days and then closed again. The pandemic had recently worsened again. Authorities have recorded more than 78,000 deaths with Sars-CoV-2 and more than 2.25 million corona infections to date. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, the country has administered approximately 590,000 vaccine doses on Sunday afternoon.

