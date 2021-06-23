The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Manuka Honey Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate revenue over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/14358-global-manuka-honey-market

What is Manuka Honey?

Manuka honey is made from the nectar of the mānuka tree and is manufactured just in New Zealand and Australia. Because of the anti-bacterial properties of manuka honey, they’re used majorly for medicinal purpose. The strong flavor and sweetness of manuka honey build them a potential sweetener and table sugar replacer. The common practice of usage of unconventional sweeteners is growing the popularity of manuka honey globally. Manuka honey is known to contain low fat and therefore is gaining its significance amongst the health-conscious consumers.

On Jan. 5, 2018, Comvita, the worldwide leader in Manuka Honey and a pioneer within the natural health and health class, has declared its U.S. and Canadian retail enlargement with accessibility in Costco and a brand new store on Amazon.com. The world’s largest producer of Certified UMF Manuka Honey with over 40,000 hives, Comvita has spent four decades perfecting its cultivation craft to supply health-conscious consumers with sustainably sourced, premium Manuka Honey that’s used in wound and skin care applications, likewise as consumed by the spoon or added to tea, yogurt, oatmeal and smoothies beneath the Comvita brand.

Major & Emerging Players in Manuka Honey Market:-

Comvita (New Zealand),Manuka Health (New Zealand),Arataki Honey Ltd (New Zealand),Watson & Son Limited (New Zealand),Capilano Honey (Australia),ApiHealth NZ Ltd (New Zealand),Wedderspoon (United States),Nature’s Way Products (United States),Streamland (New Zealand),Pure Honey (New Zealand),Cammells Honey (New Zealand),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (UMF 5+ Manuka Honey, UMF 10+ Manuka Honey, UMF 15+ Manuka Honey, UMF 20+ Manuka Honey, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Function (Anti-inflammatory, Antibacterial, Sweetener, Others), Form (Raw Manuka Honey, Processed Manuka Honey), End use (Food & beverage industry, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy Products, Others, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Distribution channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Retail, Others)

Market Drivers:

Wide Application of Manuka Honey in the Food Industry As Well As For Medicinal Purpose

The Rising Health Conscious People Among the Globe

A shift in Consumption Pattern and Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle

Increasing Usage as a Table Sugar Alternative

Opportunities:

Rising Demand for the Natural and Herbal Ingredients

Emerging Demand from Economies

