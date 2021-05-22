Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Prospects in the Personal Care Appliances Market

Personal care appliances usage is becoming a necessity for the consumers, who regularly use personal care products for quick personal grooming. Personal care appliances majorly includes trimmer, hair dryer, shaver, hair straightener, hair curler and epilator. Owing to benefits such as better affectivity than traditional procedure and time saving, demand for personal care appliances is growing gradually.

Personal Care Appliances Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type personal care appliances market is segmented into hair care appliances, hair removal appliances, oral care appliances and other personal care appliances. Hair care appliances is sub-segment into hair dryers, hair straighteners, curling brushes, hair clippers, curling irons and hair setters. Hair removal appliances is sub-segmented into trimmers, men’s shavers, women’s shavers and epilators. Further, oral care appliances is sub-segmented into electric toothbrushes and oral irrigators.

Other personal care appliances include heating pads and massagers. Currently, hair care appliances holds largest market share in terms of value, which is around two fifth of the global personal care appliances market followed by hair removal appliance and oral care appliances. Hair dryers and hair straighteners are the most popular products from hair care appliances segment. In addition, currently in the hair removal appliances segment trimmer and shavers collectively hold majority of the market share.

On the basis of gender personal care appliances market is segmented into male and female. Of which in terms of value, market share contribution of female segment is higher as compared to the male segment.

On the basis of distribution channel, personal care appliances market is segmented into hypermarket and supermarket, franchise stores, departmental stores and online retailers. Distribution of personal care appliances is expected to increase exponentially through online retailing. This is attributed to increasing internet penetration primarily in emerging economies coupled with product variant availability.

Geographically, personal care appliances market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Currently, there is a higher popularity over Japan, Western Europe and North America. There is a significant potential to expand market share of personal care appliances in Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

Personal Care Appliances Market Dynamics:

Consumers of personal care appliances are very much brand and quality conscious, moreover urban consumers are becoming more style conscious, which is driving the personal care appliances market growth invariably. Consciousness of the benefits of personal care appliances over emerging economies and increasing urbanization are driving the personal care appliances market. Also, increasing e-commerce sector is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of personal care appliances market. Durability and high cost of few products restraints the personal care appliances market growth. However, there is a huge opportunity in the Asia Pacific market, the market is almost untapped and few players already started capturing the market share of personal care appliance market. This is attributed to new product development in order to capture significant market share in the overall personal care appliances market.

Personal Care Appliances Market Key Players:

Some of the key comapnies in the personal care appliances market include Panasonic Corporation, Helen of Troy L.P, Royal Philips Electronics NV, Lion Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Company, HoMedics Inc, Remington Products Company, Conair Corp, Braun GmbH, Norelco Consumer Products Company, Johnson & Johnson, GABA GmbH, Procter & Gamble, and others.

