Manufacturers of Ticketing Software Market to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Opportunities on Account of Increasing Adoption

Introduction

Upsurge in demand for process automation and business intelligence is pushing the deployment of ticketing software, with small and large enterprises shifting towards Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and other hosted services from on-premise enterprise software applications. Moreover, smart ticketing options in tourism and transportation industry is fueling the ticketing software market. Advanced feature such as smart locking in ticket software has helped in reducing incidences of revenue loss. Moreover, owing to features including fingerprint recognition and ultra-touch fingerprint sensors, adoption of ticketing software will continue to witness growth across various end-use industries. Increasing demand for optimizing public transportation and deliver improved services and ticket access to passengers, would support the ticketing software market, globally. Transportation is anticipated to remain the largest consumer of ticketing software owing to the growing community of multiple and interdependent vendors.

Key Market Dynamics

In the business and marketing strategy parlance, client-relations have become significantly important to every business and its subsequent growth, thereby, making ticketing software a substantial business tool for better communications with the customers. Increased demand for optimized and streamlined communications has supplemented to the growth of ticketing software along various verticals. Latest advancements in the global ticketing software market including smart security authentication and water resistant features- for a longer ticket life would drive the ticketing software market, globally. Benefits of accuracy and security and robust developments of wireless networks and smart technologies will favor the ticketing software market. However, growing number of campaigns against ticketing software vendor that are impacting the livelihood of paper-based ticketing vendors, is likely to cause some restraint to the market growth in the coming years.

Segmentation Analysis – Ticketing Software Market

The report ticketing software offers a comprehensive segmental analysis, including product type, applications, and key regions covered:

Market Segment by Product Type:

Online

Mobile App

Box Office

Kiosk

Social

Market Segment by Application:

Musical and theatrical performances

Museums

Tours and trips

Parks and tourist attractions

Sporting leagues and events

Others

Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The global ticketing software market has been categorized on the basis of geography into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America. As per market study, ticketing software market in Europe is anticipated to witness continual growth in the coming years, with key players focusing on expansion of application base. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth in the near future with a substantial contribution from China, Japan, India, and Singapore. Moreover, government regulations and increased funding in the transportation and infrastructure sectors will work in the favor of ticketing software market in Asia Pacific. Advancements in technology will push for smart ticketing software systems in the region. Public transport systems in developed economies will boost the ticketing software market. Presence of a large number of technology companies catering to the growing demand for streamlining ticketing solutions, will boost the ticketing software market in North America.

Competition Analysis – Ticketing Software Market

Strategic partnerships and collaborations among key players will continue to impact the growth of ticketing software market. Rambus Inc., a digital security company, announced its collaboration with Samsung Canada and Acxsys Corporation for developing a token service provider and facilitate safe payments. The ticketing software market is a highly fragmented one, with potential risk to established payers from new entrant and product substitutes. Moreover, changing government regulations could also change the competitive dynamics to a large extent. Key players including Arts People, Zendesk, Intercom, Atlassian, SysAid Technologies Ltd, Team Support, SupportBee Inc, Freshworks Inc, and Live Chat Inc have been included in the scope of the report, with a detailed analysis of their market dominance and other key developments.

The Ticketing Software Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Ticketing Software Market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

