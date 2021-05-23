Manufacturers of Brewing Enzymes Market to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Opportunities on Account of Increasing Adoption

Brewing Enzymes: Market Outlook

Brewing is a process which is used for the production of beer. In order to manufacture beer, the key products required are cereal grains (barley), yeast for the fermentation of beer, and water. Most of the brewery use yeast which is specially designed for beer preparation. For flavoring the beer, another component is used named as hops. There are few types of starch which are less widely used such as cassava, sorghum and millets. Few secondary sources are also added to the beer making process which includes sugar, rice and corn.

The brewing process includes various steps such as milling, malting, mashing, boiling, lautering, fermenting, boiling, conditioning, fermenting, filtration and packaging. The major fermentation methods followed are warming, cooling and spontaneous.

Brewing enzymes are used for uniform mashing, secure stability, to optimize the usage of raw materials, and improve filtration. Brewing enzymes help increase saccharification, and starch liquefaction, which helps increase the production of fermentable sugars. During the production of beer, brewing enzymes helps raise the production of glucose which is fermentable. Ultimately, the brewing enzymes enhances rapid maturation and emphasizes cold haze and chill proofing.

Brewing Enzymes and its Properties:

As the consumption of beer has increased across the world, changes in the lifestyle and the growth in disposable income in various developing countries, are certain factors which enhances the demand for beer in recent years. In order to meet the demand for beer, the manufacturers have adopted the usage of brewing enzymes which helps in increasing the capacity of beer, helps reduce the total production time, maturation of the final products and the usage of alternative raw materials. The brewing enzymes consist of barley and enzymes.

The incorporation of brewing enzymes results in the production of some quality beer in less time. Brewing enzymes also helps improve the utilization of vessel, low maturation with good quality of beer, and low energy consumption. Various types of brewing enzymes are used at different brewing process. Brewing enzymes also helps in the modification of beer content and taste, less calorie beer and producing light beer.

The brewing enzymes market is growing, but the brewing enzymes are not incorporated by every player in the beer manufacturing industry. Only few players accept the usage of brewing enzymes during the production of beer. Most of the brewing enzymes are vital for the brewing process. Every enzyme added to the process possess different functions, which results in fast brewing of beer. Among all the enzymes, α-amylases is considered to be the most versatile brewing enzymes, as it has plenty of starch content and helps fasten the conversion of starch to sugar in the brewing.

Global Brewing Enzymes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of enzyme type, the global Brewing Enzymes market has been segmented as:

Amylase

Peptidase

Protease

Xylanase

Beta-glucanase

α-acetolactate-decarboxylases

On the basis of function, the global Brewing Enzymes market has been segmented as:

Amino nitrogen production

Reduce the presence of polysaccharides

Improve filtration

Global Brewing Enzymes Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global brewing enzymes market identified across the value chain include SABMiller, Miller Coors, Heineken N.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev, A B Miller Plc., Carlsberg Group, Tsingtao Brewery, Diageo Plc., Boston Beer Company, AB Enzymes, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Advanced Enzymes, Novozymes, Danisco (DuPont), Amano Enzyme., Koninklijke DSM N.V., among the other brewing enzymes manufacturers.

