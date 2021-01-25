Manufactured Housing Market Was Valued At $27,188 Million | Projected To Reach $38,848 Million By 2027 – Registering At a CAGR Of 6.5%.

The global manufactured housing market was valued at $27,188 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $38,848 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5%. Manufactured housing (MH) is a housing unit which is built partially or fully off-site in factory and is later transported and installed at designated project site. Manufactured homes are constructed as per the strict rules and regulations laid down by the regulatory body. For instance, in the U.S. it is mandatory that manufactured housing units should comply with the federal HUD code, which was laid down by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in June 1976. According to MHI (Manufactured Housing Institute) based in the U,.S., construction cost for per square foot manufactured homes is around 30% to 50% less as compared to on-site build conventional homes.

New Report 2021 released by “Big Market Research” with An informative study on the Global Manufactured Housing Market Report from 2021-2027 has released recently from our database that helps by making business conclusions and shape the future of the organizations. The key attributes of interest of the Manufactured Housing Market report includes gross margin study, price, trends, production, revenue analysis, Top key Players, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Regions wise analysis. The opportunities, growth, and market risks are analyzed in-depth in Manufactured Housing Market report. It also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Rise in demand for manufactured homes can be attributed to the advantages of manufactured housing units such as affordable construction cost, quality control over entire construction process, less lead time of completion of construction, and energy efficiency.

Ask for a Sample PDF Copy of Manufactured Housing Market with Figures, Graphs and Toc’s: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4162508?utm_source=McC&utm_medium=MWA

Growth in population and rapid urbanization has resulted into increase in the need for quality and affordable accommodation. This is expected to boost the growth of the manufactured housing market during the forecast period. However, fluctuations in raw material prices such as steel, timber, and concrete affects the profitability of manufacturers, which restraints growth of the manufactured housing market. Moreover, rise in adoption of technical advancements such as 3D printing, construction robotics, and computer aided manufacturing is expected to offer growth opportunities for the manufactured housing market in the future.

The global manufactured housing market is segmented on the basis of number of section, location, application, and region. Depending on number of section, the market is divided into single section, double section, and multi-section. By location, the market is classified as private property and MH communities. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Talk to our Analyst / Ask for a discount on Manufactured Housing Market and Get More Information Related to This Report: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/4162508?utm_source=McC&utm_medium=MWA

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd., Domino Homes SIA, Nobility Homes Inc., Omar Park Homes Ltd., Q Prefab OÜ, Skyline Champion Corporation, The Commodore Corporation, and Wigo Group. Acquisition and partnership are the key strategies being adopted by the key players to remain competitive in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging manufactured housing market trends and dynamics.

In-depth manufactured housing market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the manufactured housing market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

The global manufactured housing market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players within manufactured housing market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the manufactured housing industry.

Get Access of Complete Copy of This Report and Avail Instant 10% of Discount by Using Coupon Code [ORG123WA]: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/checkout/sales/37042

GLOBAL MANUFACTURED HOUSING MARKET SEGMENTS

BY NUMBER OF SECTIONS

Single section

Double section

Multi-section

BY LOCATION

Private Property

MH Communities

BY APPLICATION

Residential

Non-residential

KEY PLAYERS

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Cavco Industries Inc.

Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd.

Domino Homes SIA

Nobility Homes Inc.

Omar Park Homes Ltd.

Q Prefab OÜ

Skyline Champion Corporation

The Commodore Corporation

Wigo Group

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

E-mail: help@bigmarketresearch.com