Manufactured Housing Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis – 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities

Manufactured housing is a revolutionary solution for the problem of affordable and quality accommodation globally. In manufactured housing, the housing unit is designed and manufactured in a factory and after that is transported and installed at desired site. According to MHI (Manufactured Housing Institute) based in U.S., cost of construction per square foot is considerably less for manufactured housing units as compared to site build traditional homes.

There is rise in adoption of manufactured housing in non-residential construction such as hotels, malls, shopping complexes, schools, and office spaces owing to the advantages such reduction in overall construction cost and considerable saving of time.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the report for the manufactured housing market include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd., Domino Homes SIA, Nobility Homes Inc., Omar Park Homes Ltd., Q Prefab OÜ, Skyline Champion Corporation, The Commodore Corporation, and Wigo Group. Acquisition is the key strategy being adopted by key players to remain competitive in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging manufactured housing market trends and dynamics.

In-depth manufactured housing market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global manufactured housing market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the manufactured housing industry.

Scope of The Report

By Number Of Section

Single section

Double section

Multi-section

By Location

Private Property

MH Communities

By Application

Residential

Non-residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

