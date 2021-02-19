Manufactured Housing Market Outlook-2027 | Key Segments, Competition Analysis, Benefits

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Manufactured Housing Market by Number of Section, Location and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global manufactured housing market size was valued at $127,188.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $38,848.50 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Manufactured housing is a revolutionary solution for the problem of affordable and quality accommodation globally. In manufactured housing, the housing unit is designed and manufactured in a factory and after that is transported and installed at desired site. According to MHI (Manufactured Housing Institute) based in U.S., cost of construction per square foot is considerably less for manufactured housing units as compared to site build traditional homes. There is rise in adoption of manufactured housing in non-residential construction such as hotels, malls, shopping complexes, schools, and office spaces owing to the advantages such reduction in overall construction cost and considerable saving of time.

Rapid population growth along with rapid urbanization has resulted into the need of affordable housing in developed and developing countries such as U.S., Canada, U.K., Russia, India, China, and Brazil. For instance, in May 2019, government of Brazil has launched low-income housing program to fill the gap of housing deficit in the country. This is expected to drive the growth of manufactured housing market during the forecast period.

Key Segments

The global manufactured housing market is segmented on the basis of number of sections, location, application, and region. Depending on number of sections, the market is divided into single section, double section, and multi section. By location, the market is classified as private property and MH communities. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the report for the manufactured housing market include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd., Domino Homes SIA, Nobility Homes Inc., Omar Park Homes Ltd., Q Prefab OÜ, Skyline Champion Corporation, The Commodore Corporation, and Wigo Group.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging manufactured housing market trends and dynamics.

In-depth manufactured housing market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global manufactured housing market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the manufactured housing industry.

