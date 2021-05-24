Måneskin: How the Italian band went from playing on the streets to winning Eurovision

The Italian band is very young and the members got together during high school. In Italy they fought for the “X-Factor”.

Group members are between 20 and 22 years old.

With painted nails and eyes, shiny suits and some skin, the Måneskin won the Eurovision Festival on Saturday, May 22nd. The Italian quartet succeeded in convincing the audience and the jury with the topic “Zitti E Buoni”. Italy has not won the competition in more than 30 years.

The group of young people between the ages of 20 and 22 had hardly won Eurovision and was already embroiled in a controversy. A move by the singer Damiano David would have led many viewers to believe that he had consumed cocaine live from his delegation’s table.

The group rushed to explain at the press conference that they had not used drugs. And Damiano David voluntarily submitted to a test, the results of which are not yet known.

“I think this type of controversy is outrageous. We are young people with a great passion for music and these things overshadow our victory. But we’ll do the drug test and have proof that it’s all speculation, ”he said after winning Eurovision.

Damiano David also stated that in the euphoria of celebrating the victory, another member of the band broke a glass that fell under the table. That was what he saw when he bowed his head in the movement that was being captured by the cameras. A picture then spread on social media: It shows that there was actually a broken glass under the table, which confirmed the organization of the event.

The group also consists of bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio. The big pillar of Måneskin is Victoria De Angelis, who was part of several bands in high school, according to various media outlets.

One of them already had singer Damiano David. It was called The Third Room because they were playing in a classroom. But Damiano was eventually removed: it was a heavy metal group and the singer sounded very pop at the time.

A few years later a new band was formed, which was to become Måneskin and brought Victoria de Angelis and Damiano David together with the other two members. The name of the band is a Danish word, one of Victoria’s mother tongues (since your father is Danish). It means “moonlight”.

They started playing at independent music festivals and also on the streets, collecting coins that passers-by left in their guitar cases. They mainly operated on Via del Corso, one of the main streets in Rome.

With this money, they were able to rent a recording studio for the first time – although they were later told that it was not possible to pay coins (especially small ones).

The band on “X Factor” four years ago.

They rose to fame in Italy in 2017 after appearing on the TV show “X Factor” which didn’t win but did a great projection – and which served to take up the themes for the first ever album “Chosen” was a Double platinum album.

The last consecration in their country came when they won the last edition of Sanremo, the Italian competition that determines who the national representative of Eurovision is – and it seems that Måneskin’s choice was the right one.

Italy had secured second place back in 2019 with Mahmood’s performance, and the Måneskin returned the glory to their country. Since Saturday they have been officially congratulated by the Italian government and the governor of Rome, the city where they started playing in the streets. On Eurovision, the group spread the message that they want to keep rock and roll alive. For the year the festival takes place in Italy thanks to them.

