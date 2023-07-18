Mandela Goes From Hero to Scapegoat as South Africa Struggles

In South Africa, Nelson Mandela is all over the place. The nation’s foreign money bears his smiling face, not less than 32 streets are named for him and practically two dozen statues in his picture watch over a rustic in flux.

Yearly on July 18, his birthday, South Africans have fun Mandela Day by volunteering for 67 minutes — portray colleges, knitting blankets or cleansing up metropolis parks — in honor of the 67 years that Mr. Mandela spent serving the nation as an anti-apartheid chief, a lot of it behind bars.

However 10 years after his dying, attitudes have modified. The occasion Mr. Mandela led after his launch from jail, the African Nationwide Congress, is in critical hazard of dropping its outright majority for the primary time since he turned president in 1994 within the first free election after the autumn of apartheid. Corruption, ineptitude and elitism have tarnished the A.N.C.

Mr. Mandela’s picture — which the A.N.C. has plastered throughout the nation — has for some shifted from that of hero to scapegoat.