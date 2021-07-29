Mandatory vaccination for US employees on Google and Facebook | free press

Washington (dpa) – Due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the US, Google and Facebook are tightening the corona rules for their employees.

The employees of the two internet giants in the United States must be vaccinated against the corona virus before returning to the offices, both companies announced independently on Wednesday (local time).

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said the regulation would initially affect the United States, but will also apply to other regions in the coming months once vaccines are widely available there. The advance of the two tech giants is putting pressure on other major companies to follow suit, media reports said.

Google is aware that many employees are concerned about returning to the office because of the increasing infections of the Delta variant. “Vaccination is one of the most important measures to keep us and our communities healthy in the coming months,” Pichai said in a press release.

Google employees longer in the home office

Google is also postponing the planned major return to its offices until October 18. With these steps, he hopes to reassure employees, he wrote. Apple, on the other hand, had already postponed the return to the office last week, initially for a month, now until October. However, the company has not yet announced mandatory vaccination.

On Facebook, HR manager Lori Goler announced that the implementation of mandatory vaccinations for employees in US offices would depend on “local conditions and regulations”. “We will also have a procedure for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons,” she added. The procedure for locations outside the US will be further investigated. The safety and health of employees are paramount in the return concepts.

The vaccination campaign in the US is now on point – and that despite a plethora of vaccines and many vaccination incentives. That’s why the states of New York and California have already announced that workers must be vaccinated or regularly tested.

US federal government is also considering mandatory vaccination for employees

According to President Joe Biden, the federal government is also investigating mandatory vaccinations for its two million employees. Those who do not want to be vaccinated must undergo regular corona tests according to the present regulation. Biden, however, has clearly rejected the idea of ​​a nationwide vaccination requirement.

In the US, a staggering 49 percent of the population of approximately 330 million people has been fully vaccinated to date. That is significantly less than the government had intended at the moment. Most recently, the number of daily new corona infections rose again to an average of about 60,000 due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Nearly 69,000 new infections were reported Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore on Thursday morning (CEST). That is almost 17,000 more than a week ago. The number of reported deaths within one day with a confirmed corona infection rose from 333 to 513 in a weekly comparison.

The previous highs were recorded on January 2 with 300,462 new infections and on January 12 with 4460 deaths. The CDC health authority estimates that more than 83 percent of all recorded infections in the country can be traced back to the highly contagious Delta strain.