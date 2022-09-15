Management of Novice Alchemist’s new character. Pic credit: Crunchyroll

The Management of Novice Alchemist TV anime team reveals another cute cast member of the fantasy anime in a second character preview trailer.

The preview was posted on the KADOKAWA anime YouTube channel. The upcoming anime is scheduled to premiere on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other channels on October 3, 2022.

Management of Novice Alchemist TV anime character PV, full cast, and staff

The latest character preview introduces the character Rorea who assists Sarasa in running the alchemy shop. From the preview, Rorea is a warm and charismatic character with good culinary skills. The previous character preview was of the main heroine of the anime, Sarasa. Other character previews will be posted weekly, leading to the anime’s premiere date. Check out the preview below:

The full cast and their voice actors include Kanon Takao as Sarasa Ride, Hina Kino as Rorea, Saori Oonishi as Iris Lotze, and Nanaka Suwa as Kate Starven.

The upcoming TV anime production team includes Ikehata Hiroshi as director, Yousuke Itou as character designer and chief animation director, Shigeru Murakoshi as the series composer, ENGI as the animation production company, and Kazuhiro Arai as art director. The music composition is credited to Harumi Fuuki, while Haruka Serizawa is the photography director.

Management of Novice Alchemist TV anime synopsis and more

The Management of Novice Alchemist fantasy anime centers on the heroine Sarasa, an orphan who shares her parent’s dream of opening an alchemy store. Upon graduation from the Royal Alchemist Training Academy as a young alchemist, her master makes her dream a reality and offers her a store. However, to her surprise, she is tasked with rebuilding the store in its location in a remote village. She undergoes ordeals in her journey as she defeats monsters with the help of her friends while collecting dangerous materials for her dream alchemy shop.

The Tv anime is an adaptation of the light novels written and illustrated by Mizuho Itsuki and Fuumi, respectively. It was first published as a web novel on Shousetsuka ni Narou on November 1st, 2018. The light novels began serialization in 2019 and are published under Kadokawa’s Fantasia Bunko label. It has five volumes, with the sixth coming on September 16th, 2022.

It also has a manga adaptation which currently has two volumes. The manga adaptation by kirero was launched in December 2020 in Kill Time Communication’s Comic Valkyrie magazine.

What do you think of the new Management of Novice Alchemist trailer? Are you hyped for this upcoming anime? Let us know what you think in the comments.