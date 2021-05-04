Management Decision Market Expanding Worldwide with Top Players Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report 2021

The Global Management Decision Market Report Forecasts 2021 – 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of key player’s strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which include drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Management Decision Market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.26% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Management Decision Market: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., etc.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2020 – Oracle announced Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM to enable HR teams to enhance decision making and boost business performance. New self-service analytics capabilities provide deep insights across various areas, including manager performance, workforce composition, a span of control, diversity, turnover/retention, top talent analysis, and comparison ratio analysis.

– June 2020 – SAS Institue, Inc. announced the availability of SAS Viya 4 in late 2020, which is engineered to take advantage of the newest cloud technologies. Designed to be delivered and updated continuously, modern architecture helps bring powerful analytics to everyone. Because SAS Viya integrates the art of decision making with the science of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, organizations will be able to make better decisions, faster.

Market Overview:

– In March 2019, Alpha, the rapid consumer feedback platform, surveyed more than 300 decision-makers to discover their primary challenges and the most effective decision-making processes. They found that the forces of change, both from the internal company organization and external market forces, have changed the nature of business decision-making. 86.8% of respondents reported that their work environment is in constant flux or lacking clear, correct decisions, and 40% said that theyre motivated to change their decision-making process because of changing market conditions. Many companies have made progress in adopting data-driven decision-making frameworks and launching new products and features faster. However, decision-makers now face an overabundance of data inputs while remaining obligated to numerous stakeholders.

– The difference between a right decision and a wrong decision is less clear than ever before. Faced with this increasingly challenging decision-making environment, its incumbent on companies to adapt if they want to gain and maintain market leadership. In the digital age, effective decision-making means taking more shots on goal and shortening iteration cycles, making various decision-makers rewarded for such an approach. According to the survey by Alpha in 2019, 82.9% of respondents said their companies measure the success of a decision by the outcome achieved while only 33.2% assess based on the process or methodology that was used to form the decision. Over 60% of respondents said that user feedback or experimentation has contributed to their most successful projects, and 37.1% said that theyd incorporated more experimentation into their decision-making within the past year.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Management Decision market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

