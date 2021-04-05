Managed Testing Services Market Technology Developments and Future Growth to 2026 | Capgemini SE, Wipro Ltd., Codoid, Miracle Software Systems Inc.

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, Managed Testing Services Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Global Managed Testing Services Market was valued at USD 35.8 billion a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the report before the purchase: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592886/managed-testing-services-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=133

Top Leading Companies of Global Managed Testing Services Market are Capgemini SE, Wipro Ltd., Testhouse Ltd., Qualitest Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Inc., Prolifics Corp Ltd, Microexcel Inc, Flatworld Solutions Pvt Ltd., Codoid, Miracle Software Systems Inc and others.

Industry News and updates:

– October 2019 – Qualitest is expanding its employee base with new locations in Austin; Texas, Lisbon, Portugal and Mexico City; Mexico. The expansions will address the needs of a growing client base and continue to support ongoing business development in fast-growing industries, including financial services, media and entertainment, retail, consumer goods, technology, gaming and telecoms.

– August 2019 – ADTRAN Inc announced its fully-managed, cloud-based performance test solution, purpose-built to streamline data collection and reporting for network operators that utilize the Connect America Fund (CAF) program.

– May 2018 – Qualitest acquired Testing Services Division of Orasi Software, an Atlanta-based software reseller and professional services company. The acquisiiton will significantly expand QualiTest’s presence in the U.S., particularly in the Southeast and Midwest, and bring a strong customer portfolio including major Tier 1 multinational corporation.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare to Witness the Highest Growth

– The healthcare business model is undergoing a significant shift towards a patient-centric and preventive healthcare system with a focus on improving the quality of the care

– With the increasing demand for interoperability, regulatory compliance, and the end-user technology (mobile, multiple OS) compliance, testing of healthcare applications today involves deep technology expertise, significant time and resources, and costs.

– India-based Cigniti offers Healthcare and LifeSciences software testing solutions for lifescience and healthcare players such as hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare services, clinical labs, diagnostic centers, third-party administrators (TPA), payers, medical equipment manufacturers, healthcare ISVs, and research organizations.

– New Jersey-based Citius Tech offers various kinds of testing for healthcare industry. Some of them are listed below —

– Functional Testing — Testing of healthcare workflows across the enterprise (e.g. IHE, HITSP)

– Medical Imaging Testing — Includes specialized test automation tools for medical imaging (e.g. MESA, DVTK, Mirth)

– Conformance Testing — Testing conformance to healthcare industry frameworks and security requirements (e.g. Meaningful Use, HIPAA, FDA requirements, VA requirements)

– Interoperability Testing — Testing conformance to interoperability standards (e.g. HL7, FHIR, DICOM, NCPDP, CCD/CDA) by using industry standard testing tools.

North America to Dominate the Market

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592886/managed-testing-services-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=133

This Blockchain in Manufacturing Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082592886?mode=su?mode=133

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.