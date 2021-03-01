Managed MPLS Market Growth, Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Global Managed MPLS Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Managed MPLS Market was valued at USD 52.16 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 76.16 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Key Players:

AT&T Communications Inc., BT Global Services Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Century Link Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Sprint Nextel Corporation, Netmagic Solutions Pvt Ltd (NTT Communications), Syringa Networks LLC, Orange SA, Verizon Communications Inc. and others.

Competitive Landscape

– July 2020 – CenturyLink Inc. announced its expansion of its global cloud alliance with Dell Technologies, Inc. and VMware, Inc. This expansion offers a hybrid cloud solution designed to help digital businesses in the Asia-Pacific successfully modernize their application workloads and manage their cloud journey.

– August 2019 – The Kansas State increased its state-wide emergency response efficiency with AT&T and RapidDeploy. The new solution includes RapidDeploys Nimbus platform. With the usage of AT&T VPN, Kansas 911 centers have been able to access the solution through AT&T NetBond for Cloud, which enables a highly secure connection to transfer data between the call routing platform and RapidDeploy.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Industry is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– An increasing number of privacy breaches have alerted the banks to gain control over their network and routing. To address these security concerns, the IT department of these BFSI institutes has started to prefer layer 2 VPN and 3 VPN MPLS services.

– With the increasing number of multiple locations and the specific requirements of networking for individual locations, the design development and implementation of unique network models become significantly complex. Thus, BFSI institutes have opted to outsource their networking, aiding the managed MPLS market’s growth.

– The growing demand for the high quality of service for video conferencing and VoIP has also emerged as one of the key application areas for MPLS since it offers sustainable bandwidth between the user’s equipment and the service provider’s network, which helps to suffice VoIP’s requirements.

– Owing to the increased digitalization of BFSI operations and growing volumes of client data, the BFSI sector has witnessed many advantages through the adoption of cloud services to cater to these requirements. However, this adoption has also increased the sector’s vulnerability to data breaches and attacks, thus, driving institutes to opt for networks that allow the smooth functioning of cloud services while ensuring security. These factors have increased the penetration of MPLS networks in the BFSI sector.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Managed MPLS market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Managed MPLS market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Managed MPLS market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Managed MPLS market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Managed MPLS market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Managed MPLS market.

Finally, the Managed MPLS Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

