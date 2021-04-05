Managed MPLS Market 2021 Global Outlook – AT&T Communications Inc., BT Global Services Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Century Link Inc., Vodafone Group PLC

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Managed MPLS market in its latest report titled, “Managed MPLS Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Managed MPLS Market was valued at USD 48.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 70.90 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Managed MPLS Market: AT&T Communications Inc., BT Global Services Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Century Link Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Sprint Nextel Corporation, Netmagic Solutions Pvt Ltd (NTT Communications), Syringa Networks LLC, Orange SA, 6.1.10 Verizon Communications Inc., and Others.

In Sep 2018, Jio and Cisco announced an extension of their partnership to tap an INR 500 billion enterprise market. Jio has created a complete greenfield Internet Protocol or IP-backed network based on VoLTE technology, and its partnership with Cisco will include IP/MPLS, data center, integrated mobile core, service provider Wi-Fi, contact center, security, and enterprise IT.

The IT and Telecommunications Segment is Estimated to Hold the Major Share

Growing smartphone penetration and the number of devices connected to the internet have placed an immense pressure on the current telecom network. Thus, network operators are faced with the challenges of insufficient bandwidth and network congestion, leading to call drops and unreliable network functions.

Furthermore, widespread investments in cloud services, owing to greater advantages of SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS, have required IT providers to maintain their delivery, through their own network, with a growing consumer base. All these factors have contributed to driving the adoption of MPLS technologies.

Growth in cloud-based services for mobile users and the roll-out of 4G LTE services around the world have increased the investment into networks by carriers. Automation has become an integral part in shaping the carrier’s ability to offer their on-demand services effectively with balanced operational costs.

According to AT&T, a telecommunications company, most of the customers in the future are expected to operate hybrid WANs with both MPLS and broadband connections. With a hybrid solution, companies might route non-mission critical traffic, such as software usages, email, and storage file transfers over SD-WAN, while still handling mission-critical applications like voice and real-time video over MPLS.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

United States to hold a Major Share in the North American Market

The United States is expected to hold a significant share in the market studied. With the surge of cloud computing, there has been an increase in the demand for secure networking among enterprises, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for the managed MPLS market. For instance, according to Cisco Systems, in North America cloud traffic in 2017 increased to 2,771 exabytes from 1,891 exabytes in 2016, which is forecast to reach 6,844 exabytes in 2021. This is anticipated to contribute positively to the growth of the market studied. Companies in the region, such as Cognizant, deliver a full range of application outsourcing, system integration services, and business process consulting. By increasing its global reach through business diversification, the company realized the need for transcontinental connectivity and efficient security mechanisms.

