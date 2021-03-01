 Managed Mobility Service  Market 2021 Precise Outlook – AT&T Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, IBM Corporation, Wipro Ltd., Orange S.A., Telefnica S.A.

The report titled “Managed Mobility Service Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Managed Mobility Service Market is expected to register a CAGR of 31.41% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Managed Mobility Service Market: AT&T Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, IBM Corporation, Wipro Ltd., Orange S.A., Telefnica S.A., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co., Vodafone Group PLC, Accenture PLC, Tech Mahindra Limited

Industry News and Developments:

– Oct 2020 – IBM announced that it will accelerate its hybrid cloud growth strategy to drive digital transformations for its clients. Additionally, IBM will separate the Managed Infrastructure Services unit of its Global Technology Services division into a new public company (“NewCo”). This creates two industry-leading companies, each with a strategic focus and flexibility to drive client and shareholder value.

– February 2019 – Digital Management LLC announced a new Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Center in Arlington Heights. The MMS Center will offer mobility, and end-user services support, device staging, kitting, and provisioning, mobility and infrastructure system administration and application management for the customers.

Market Overview:

– Enhanced efficiency and productivity gains are significant factors prompting organizations to implement BYOD increasingly in their establishments. As the company allows its employees to bring their devices, it reduces the cost, which further mitigates the cost of maintenance, damage, replacement, etc. According to Cisco, BYOD -favoring companies annually save USD 350 per employee. A study in 2018 found that an organization with 10,000 employees may expect to save up to 11 % every year with BYOD, by shifting mobility costs to employees.

– A survey conducted by IBM India among CIOs, CMOs, CTOs, and other decision -makers across various verticals indicated that about 57 % enterprises plan to invest in BYOD and mobile technology for their companies . In contrast, 67.4 % expressed personal interest in owning this technology. Additionally, according to IBM Corporation, over 80 % workers believe smartphones may become an integral part of the workplace in the future . Hence, with the growing number of mobile workers in organizations and workplaces, BYOD trends are expected to increase.

– Managed mobility service providers are optimizing and enhancing their offerings while building partnership networks to support various mobile service capabilities . This factor is set to boost the adoption rate of managed mobility services across various industries. The industries are currently relying on standalone services to manage the network or security within an organization . However, with the introduction of MMS solutions, organizations are now preferring bundled solutions, which can provide end -to -end solutions.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of BYOD Across Multiple Industries

– The companies are focusing on business strategies and core competencies, fueling the utilization and adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD). The utilization of BYOD enhances work flexibility and encourages employees, resulting in higher productivity. The allowance of BYOD, for instance in UK businesses increased in recent years. In the United Kingdom, the share of UK businesses allowing BYOD was smaller than it is now.

– According to a survey by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (UK), 45% of UK businesses were businesses where bringing your own device occurred (BYOD). Among the total number of UK businesses, 60% of finance or insurance firms (105 firms out of the 1,519 businesses) were also firms where bringing your own device occurs.

– Furthermore, the growing mobile subscriber base in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil is propelling the adoption of BYOD at work, to enhance work efficiency and flexible timings. Due to this, there is an increase in the requirement of streamlined mobility services, which will likely boost market growth over the forecast period.

North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Market

– The North American region is anticipated to lead the market studied with the United States being the most prominent contributor. Businesses in the region are increasingly getting dependent on computer networks and electronic data to conduct their regular operations. Increasing pools of personal and financial information are also transferred and stored online. The high rate of adoption of mobility solutions in the banking, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors is the primary source of demand for these services in the country.

– In the case of the United States, which is the largest adopter of technological advancements and smart devices, most of the data is stored in the cloud. These trends are expected further to drive the need for managed mobility services in the region. According to IBM, the country with the highest average total cost of a data breach amounted to USD 8.19 million in 2019 was the United States. Additionally, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center, in 2018, the number of data breaches and exposed records in the United States were 1,257 and 471.23 million, respectively.

– According to the Federal Trade Commission, identity thefts related to payment and banking sectors are prominent in the United States, which may boost the adoption of managed mobility services over the forecast period. Online transactions in the region are prominent due to the higher internet penetration rate in the United States and Canada, coupled with the accelerating e-commerce sales, which further augments these transactions. These developments are likely to result in the adoption of managed mobility services. According to the Payments Canada, Canadians made 397 million transactions via online mode.

– Furthermore, the BYOD trend has increased the risk of data breach, especially among the IT and Telecom industry. In the past three years, there was an increase of 44.42% in the number of BYOD devices in the United States, which depicts the need for the adoption of services offering security of data for these devices. With the increased adoption of cloud computing by the banking organizations and the financial institutions in the region, managed mobility services are set to increase the adoption pace.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Managed Mobility Service market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Managed Mobility Service Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

