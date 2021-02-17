Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market 2021 Demand, Growth and Business Outlook – Fujitsu Ltd., CSS Corp Pvt Ltd., Dell EMC (EMC Corporation), IBM Corporation

Global “Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Managed IT Infrastructure Services market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Managed IT Infrastructure Services industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market was valued at USD 23.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 43.94 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11% over 2021-2026

Top Leading Companies of Global Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market are: Fujitsu Ltd., CSS Corp Pvt Ltd., Dell EMC (EMC Corporation), IBM Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia Corporation), Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

May 2019 – DXC Technology, an independent, end-to-end IT services company, signed a long-term 13-plus year managed co-location services agreement with Credit Suisse (USA), Inc. This partnership with Credit Suisse further enhances DXCs position as a leading global data center co-location and managed services provider.

– April 2019 – Montra Solutions, a software-enabled managed services provider that delivers Cloud, Security, and Infrastructure solutions, announced the acquisition of Midtown Technology Partners, an established provider of managed IT services that has a loyal base of customers in real estate, legal, consulting, and manufacturing. This acquisition is strategically aligned with Montras aim to provide enterprise-grade security, cloud and infrastructure services to mid-market and small enterprises.

Key Market Trends

Technological Proliferation and Advancement of Cloud Based Technology Complement the Demand

– In the current market scenario, the increasing dependency on cloud services and infrastructure upgrading activities stand to be the major factors driving the demand for managed IT infrastructure services. In fact, it is estimated that most of the infrastructure developments in the next few years are mostly dedicated to supporting the increasing demand for cloud services.

– The landscape of IT infrastructure itself is changing rapidly. Traditional racks of servers stored in cages are fast disappearing as more and more companies migrate most or all of their IT services and applications to the cloud. In fact, according to LogicMonitor, 83% of enterprise workloads are projected to be in the cloud by 2020. As a result, even the investments into traditional IT infrastructure is expected to decline over the forecast period, as companies are increasingly investing in the advanced cloud infrastructure.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Managed IT Infrastructure Services industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

