Managed Infrastructure Services Demand Analysis To 2025 Lead By- Fujitsu Ltd, Lucent SA, ATandT Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Packard Company

The Managed Infrastructure Services report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2025. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Managed Infrastructure Services Market with its specific geographical regions.

Managed infrastructure services refer to outsourcing certain infrastructure and inventory activities of an organization to a third-party managed service provider (MSP). These services are often taken on a contract basis, where the MSP has to full fill a set of agreed standards to benefit from the contract. These practices are typically found in large-scale and small-scale organizations for desktop & print services contracts, servers, etc.

The global managed infrastructure services market was valued at USD 80.45 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 143.23 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.95%, during the period of 2021-2026

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Managed Infrastructure Services Market Report are : Fujitsu Ltd, Lucent SA, ATandT Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Packard Company, Deutsche Telekom AG, Alcatel, Konica Minolta Inc., HP Development Company LP, Ricoh Company Ltd, IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Canon Inc., TCS Limited, Lexmark International Inc., Hewlett, Citrix Systems Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Dell EMC (EMC Corporation), Microsoft Corporation, Xerox Corporation

On-premise

Cloud

BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Defense and Government, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Others

-May 2019 – DXC Technology, an independent, end-to-end IT services company, signed a long-term 13-plus year managed co-location services agreement with Credit Suisse (USA), Inc. This partnership with Credit Suisse further enhances DXC’s position as a leading global data center co-location and managed services provider.

-April 2019 – Montra Solutions, a software-enabled managed services provider that delivers Cloud, Security, and Infrastructure solutions, announced the acquisition of Midtown Technology Partners, an established provider of managed IT services that has a loyal base of customers in real estate, legal, consulting, and manufacturing. This acquisition is strategically aligned with Montra’s aim to provide enterprise-grade security, cloud and infrastructure services to mid-market and small enterprises.

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Managed Infrastructure Services market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

-Managed Infrastructure Services Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Managed Infrastructure Services Market Forecast

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025Top of Form

What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Managed Infrastructure Services?

– Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 is contained by May or June, With Normalcy returning to global operations through the End of Q2.

– Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting into Q4.

– Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Managed Infrastructure Services.

– Managed Infrastructure Services Market Size in 2021

– Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now.

