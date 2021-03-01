 Managed Information Services  Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Fujitsu Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

The report titled “Managed Information Services Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The managed information services market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Managed Information Services Market: – Fujitsu Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Nokia Solutions and Networks, Accenture PLC, Rackspace Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Wipro Ltd, Deutsche Telekom AG

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2019 – Speedcast International, one of the world’s trusted providers of remote communication and IT solutions, announced a strategic partnership to deliver analytics solutions for optimized operational decision-making. The partnership strengthens Speedcast’s Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities and helps enable the company to play a prime systems integrator role in the deployment of end-to-end IoT solutions.

– May 2019 – Pondurance, a leader in managed detection and response security services, announced the launch of a referral partner program that enables managed IT service providers (MSPs) to augment their offerings with managed security services to help protect their customers against cyber attacks.

Market Overview:

– Small and medium scale companies have tight funds to invest for their business, owing to which they prefer to outsource few components of the business, including IT infrastructure. In-house IT infrastructure, including setting up data centers may cost high and cause a diversion from core competencies to stabilize the investments. Thus, this is propelling the managed data center services growth during the forecast period.

– However, in a report titled ‘The Future of Jobs 2018’, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said around 54% of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies. This is causing a major challenge to the market.

Key Market Trends

Data Backup and Recovery to Dominate the Market

– The current enterprise data storage is built around three major challenges: storing massive amounts of data, protecting massive amounts of data, and managing massive amounts of data for value and retention.

– Enterprise Data Storage 2018 Report estimates that data storage needs are going to skyrocket in the coming years. Loss of data is one of the unacceptable activities by any organization owing to the storage of vital information associated with customers, payment method, and address.

– In addition, the recovery of any lost data is crucial to the company. This gives rise to services, such as data backup and recovery, which manage the data in the most efficient way.

– According to Data Storage Trends 2018 survey, the biggest challenge involved with company’s current storage infrastructure is aging gear at 18%, followed closely by lack of storage capacity at 17%, and high costs of operation and security/compliance issues at 13%.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is in the middle of a transformation powered by cloud technologies. The increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets are causing major companies to establish their cloud data center in Asia-Pacific.

– In India through fintech initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Government of India is working toward digitizing payment systems and increasing financial inclusion. This is causing the government to outsource the IT infrastructure.

– Asia is a major player in the changing retail landscape due to the rise in e-commerce startups. To retain the data authenticity generated by the retail industry (for instance, customer shopping data for personalization), move toward managed information services is of utmost importance.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Managed Information Services market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Managed Information Services Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

