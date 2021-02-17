Managed File Transfer Market 2021 Analysis By Innovations, New Technology And Research – IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., OpenText Corp., TIBCO Software Inc., GoAnywhere

Global “Managed File Transfer Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Managed File Transfer market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Managed File Transfer industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

Managed File Transfer Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Managed File Transfer Market are: IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., OpenText Corp., TIBCO Software Inc., GoAnywhere (HelpSystems LLC.), Progress Software Corporation, GlobalSCAPE Inc., Thru Inc., Cleo Communications Inc., Attunity Ltd. (QlikTech International AB), Axway Inc. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

May 2019 – ProgressNEXT announced the latest release of its leading digital experience management platform, Progress Sitefinity 12. With this release, Progress has brought Sitefinity to the cloud and provides new levels of productivity, efficiency and faster time-to-market.

– February 2019 – Qlik and Attunity Ltd. announced that the two companies signed a definitive agreement under which Qlik will acquire Attunity. Under the terms of the agreement, Qlik will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Attunity for a total value of approximately USD 560 million. This acquisition will differentiate Qlik by providing an expanded breadth of enterprise data management capabilities and adds an experienced team of data professionals.

Key Market Trends

Cloud-based Deployment Model to Grow at a Significant Rate

– Cloud-based service model for the data storage under which digital data is stored in a logical set of pools is used to maintain, back up & manage the large data set and allow easy accessibility to users over any available network.

– With automation trends prominent in the region, it has become increasingly important for industries to look for solutions that can offer services to reduce infrastructure costs.

– The cloud-based solutions offer higher performance, along with the service levels anticipated, that help in catering the growing requirements, such as high availability, mixed workload management, near real-time data loads, and complex query execution. Hence, enterprises are availing the cloud-based model as an enhanced option for rapidly emerging file-sharing services across the business ecosystem.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Managed File Transfer Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Managed File Transfer industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

