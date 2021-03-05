Managed DNS Services – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

This latest Managed DNS Services report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Leading Vendors

NS1 (US)

easyDNS (Canada)

GoDaddy (US)

Microsoft (US)

DNS Made Easy (US)

No-IP (US)

RAGE4 (Ireland)

Verizon Media (US)

StackPath (US)

Google (US)

F5 (US)

CDNetworks (US)

Netriplex (US)

Total Uptime (US)

Oracle (US)

Gransy (Czech Republic)

Cloudflare (US)

AWS (US)

DNSimple (US)

NuSEC (US)

ClouDNS (Bulgaria)

Euro DNS (Luxembourg)

Akamai (US)

CloudfloorDNS (US)

PointDNS (Ireland)

Neustar (US)

Market Segments by Application:

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Software and Technology

Government

Education

Others

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Managed DNS Services Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Managed DNS Services Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Managed DNS Services Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Managed DNS Services Market in Major Countries

7 North America Managed DNS Services Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Managed DNS Services Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Managed DNS Services Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Managed DNS Services Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Report Key Audience

Managed DNS Services manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Managed DNS Services

Managed DNS Services industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Managed DNS Services industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

