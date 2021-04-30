Managed Detection & Response Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
The global Managed Detection & Response market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Managed detection and response (MDR) is an outsourced service that provides organizations with threat hunting services and responds to threats once they are discovered.
Major Manufacture:
Fireeye
Paladion
Rapid7
Optiv
Arctic Wolf
Kudelski Security
Bae Systems
Redscan
IBM
Watchguard
Application Outline:
Government & Defence
Manufacturing
BFSI
Insurance
IT
Telecommunications
Managed Detection & Response Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Managed Detection & Response can be segmented into:
Endpoint
Network
Application
Cloud
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Managed Detection & Response Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Managed Detection & Response Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Managed Detection & Response Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Managed Detection & Response Market in Major Countries
7 North America Managed Detection & Response Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Managed Detection & Response Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Managed Detection & Response Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Managed Detection & Response Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Report Key Audience
Managed Detection & Response manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Managed Detection & Response
Managed Detection & Response industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Managed Detection & Response industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by This Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the Managed Detection & Response Market?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
Which are the leading companies in the global market?
How will the Managed Detection & Response Market advance in the coming years?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Managed Detection & Response Market?
