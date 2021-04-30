Managed Detection & Response  Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

The global Managed Detection & Response market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Managed detection and response (MDR) is an outsourced service that provides organizations with threat hunting services and responds to threats once they are discovered.

Major Manufacture:

Fireeye

Paladion

Rapid7

Optiv

Arctic Wolf

Kudelski Security

Bae Systems

Redscan

IBM

Watchguard

Application Outline:

Government & Defence

Manufacturing

BFSI

Insurance

IT

Telecommunications

Managed Detection & Response Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Managed Detection & Response can be segmented into:

Endpoint

Network

Application

Cloud

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Managed Detection & Response Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Managed Detection & Response Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Managed Detection & Response Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Managed Detection & Response Market in Major Countries

7 North America Managed Detection & Response Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Managed Detection & Response Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Managed Detection & Response Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Managed Detection & Response Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Report Key Audience

Managed Detection & Response manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Managed Detection & Response

Managed Detection & Response industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Managed Detection & Response industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Managed Detection & Response Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Managed Detection & Response Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Managed Detection & Response Market?

