Managed Communication Services Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions : Edition 2021-2026

The Managed Communication Services market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of Managed Communication Services Market to the country level.

This report focuses on Managed Communication Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Managed Communication Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The managed communication services market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.51%, during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Communication systems can be optimized by managed service providers and offer enormous value at a comparatively low cost. Managed communication services are experiencing increasing demand, due to the penetration of technologies, such as mobility, cloud computing, and big data across different industry verticals.

Competitive Landscape

The managed communication services market is highly competitive in nature. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by the companies to sustain the intense competition. Some of the recent developments are –

– April 2020 – Verizon Communications announced to acquire BlueJeans Network, an enterprise-level video conferencing and event platform. The acquisition will feed into Verizon’s immersive unified communications portfolio. Primarily BlueJeans meeting platform will be integrated with Verizon’s unified communications as a service business.

– August 2019 – Toronto-based cloud services provider OnX Canada is offering Cisco’s SD-WAN as a managed service to enterprise customers. OnX offers cloud-managed SD-WAN, cloud calling, cloud-managed access, and security, as well as the Webex services courtesy of Cisco.?

