Managed Application Services Market 2021 Business Scenario| Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited

The Global Managed Application Services Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The managed application services market was valued at USD 3.08 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 18.23% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: (Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355784/managed-application-services-markets-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=74

Top Companies in the Global Managed Application Services Market are Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Wipro Limited, Mindtree Limited, Virtustream, Inc., Unisys Corporation and Other

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Virtustream and Dell Technologies business announced new Managed Availability Services designed to deliver 99.95% availability for mission-critical SAP applications, helping enterprise customers who require the highest level of uptime for their applications. The new Managed Availability Services complement Virtustream’s extensive xStreamCare services portfolio, extending its end-to-end support from migration to management for customers’ SAP applications on the Virtustream cloud.

– March 2020 – Fujitsu announced that it would launch a new company combining its divisions in charge of the business with local government, educational and medical institutions in Japan with Fujitsu Marketing Ltd., which handles second-tier private-sector companies and small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, Fujitsu will expand SaaS offerings for its partners and develop application development support programs.

Key Market Trends

IT and Telecom is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The IT and telecom sector is a significant market for the managed application services, due to the high rate of various technological adoptions, increased frequency of confirmation of the BYOD policy, an increased need for high-end security due to the rapidly growing data among the organizations. The telecom industry has observed extensive growth during the past few years. Telecommunication companies are encountering constant pressure to deliver innovative services at lower costs to retain their customers in the competitive market.

– According to the 2019 SD-WAN Managed Services Survey, 64% of the surveyed network and IT managers are planning to add an SD-WAN managed service in the next two years. This is because the end-users believe it will deliver better security, improved cloud application performance, and flexible management. This demand is encouraging IT and Telcom service providers to purchase hardware, software, and regular administration of their networks from a third party. Many of the SD-WAN managed service providers are differentiating themselves with a wide range of security offerings

– According to Hazlecast Infinity Data report in collaboration with Intel, IT decision-makers identified cloud application performance (40%) as the number one opportunity to unlock profits, with financial services (49%), telecommunications (42%) and e-commerce (40%) ranking it the highest among verticals surveyed. However, security (97%) and performance (90%) were cited as two of the top challenges when migrating to the cloud.

– In March 2020, Hazelcast announced the availability of Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise on Amazon Web Services (AWS), a low-latency deployment of Hazelcast software as a managed service designed to improve the performance, security, and ease of management of cloud-based applications. Featuring built-in protection and a cloud-agnostic architecture, Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise exceeds the speed, scale, safety, and high-availability capabilities of existing commoditized cloud data store services large-scale enterprise deployments.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The North American Managed Application Services market is growing due to the changing IT infrastructure landscape, especially in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), who are continually focusing on outsourcing cybersecurity solutions. For instance, Kpaul Properties LLC, one of the emerging manufacturers and distributors of IT supplies in the United States, onboarded FUJITSU to replace physical servers with a virtualized environment. This has reduced the companys cost by 15% and delivered 95% uptime. With the speedy acceleration of modern technology and the need for streamlined IT functions, an increasing number of businesses in the region find the best way to keep pace with MSP.

– Besides, Canada is witnessing a high rise in the application of multi-Cloud environments and increased adoption of automation. In the region, Cloud, mobile, and social technologies demand that businesses take a proactive approach towards IT security, thus boosting the demands for the deployment of robust managed services that would deliver in all security management layers. Unified Communications as a Service and related Contact Center as a Service market represent a business opportunity for managed service providers. This is because emerging players offer innovative cloud-based solutions, which require a minimum investment and are easy to deploy.

– In November 2019, Rackspace, an American managed Cloud computing company, announced that it has agreed to acquire Onica, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner and AWS Managed Service Provider. This acquisition brings Onicas innovative professional services capabilities, including strategic advisory, architecture, and engineering, and application development, to the Rackspace portfolio, complementing its existing managed cloud services capabilities. Rackspaces hybrid cloud portfolio enables enterprises to leverage a wide range of technical enhancements, from IT security to software development.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355784/managed-application-services-markets-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=74

Highlights of the Managed Application Services s Market Report:

Detailed overview of Managed Application Services s Market

Market Changing Managed Application Services s market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Managed Application Services s market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Managed Application Services s Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, Managed Application Services s Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Managed Application Services s industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192355784?mode=su?Mode=74

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com