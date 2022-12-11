Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report

A California man who stopped to assist a seemingly stranded lady on the facet of a street in Northern California final week was allegedly zip-tied and set on fireplace by her and two males who then stole his automotive, police stated, in keeping with a report.

The 2 males stepped out of the lady’s black SUV after she flagged the sufferer down simply earlier than 11 p.m. Wednesday, holding him at gunpoint earlier than they restrained him and threw gasoline on him on a street about 40 miles north of Sacramento, in keeping with FOX 40.

The incident occurred southwest of Yuba Metropolis.

The sufferer put out the fireplace by rolling on the bottom and referred to as 911 for assist. His automotive was discovered a number of miles away together with a duplicate gun.

He was handled on the hospital for burns. There was no phrase on his situation.

No arrests have been made. There is no such thing as a suspect description, though the sufferer stated he thought his attackers of Center Japanese descent.

Anybody with data ought to name (530) 822-2310, the sheriff’s workplace stated.