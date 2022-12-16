Friday, December 16, 2022
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Man who entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack told committee about life after the insurrection
World 

Man who entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack told committee about life after the insurrection

Nidhi Gandhi

Throughout testimony on July 12, 2022, Stephen Ayres instructed the Home choose committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol about his life after that day. Ayres, who obtained two years probation in September after pleading responsible to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted constructing or grounds, instructed the committee that he misplaced his job and bought his home because the assault, and he was offended that Former President Donald Trump was nonetheless spreading lies about fraud within the 2020 presidential election.

See also  Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

You May Also Like

Trump-backed Wisconsin GOP candidate and 2020 election denier claims Republicans will 'never lose another election' in the state if he gets voted into office

Trump-backed Wisconsin GOP candidate and 2020 election denier claims Republicans will ‘never lose another election’ in the state if he gets voted into office

Nidhi Gandhi
No. 13 Notre Dame ready to challenge Williams, No. 5 Trojans

No. 13 Notre Dame ready to challenge Williams, No. 5 Trojans

Nidhi Gandhi
All-night search after deadly blast hits Jersey

All-night search after deadly blast hits Jersey

Nidhi Gandhi