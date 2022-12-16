Man who entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack told committee about life after the insurrection

Throughout testimony on July 12, 2022, Stephen Ayres instructed the Home choose committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol about his life after that day. Ayres, who obtained two years probation in September after pleading responsible to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted constructing or grounds, instructed the committee that he misplaced his job and bought his home because the assault, and he was offended that Former President Donald Trump was nonetheless spreading lies about fraud within the 2020 presidential election.