Man to be sentenced in murders of 8 from another Ohio family

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A person convicted within the killings of eight folks from one other southern Ohio household faces the potential for life in jail with out parole when he’s sentenced Monday.

The primary query is whether or not 31-year-old George Wagner IV will get any likelihood of parole, and in that case, how quickly. A Pike County choose could hear statements from relations of the victims earlier than deciding that.

Wagner denied any data of his household’s involvement within the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a youngster from the Rhoden household. Prosecutors stated a lot of the victims had been killed as they slept, in some circumstances subsequent to their very younger youngsters, who weren’t injured.

Authorities alleged Wagner, his brother and their dad and mom plotted the killings amid a dispute over custody of Wagner’s niece, whose mom was amongst these slain.

The April 2016 shootings at three cellular properties and a camper close to Piketon terrified residents in that a part of rural Ohio and initially prompted hypothesis about drug cartel involvement. The ensuing multimillion-dollar investigation and prosecution is among the many state’s most intensive.

Wagner was convicted on 22 counts, together with aggravated homicide. It’s not a loss of life penalty case as a result of his brother made a plea deal to assist all 4 Wagners keep away from execution and agreed to testify in opposition to the others.

Prosecutors say Wagner reveals no regret and needs to be imprisoned with no likelihood of parole. They are saying what he actually deserves is a loss of life sentence and that he was spared solely due to his brother’s actions, not his personal.

The prosecution alleged Wagner was together with his brother and father once they went to the properties, that he went inside, and that he helped his brother transfer two our bodies.

Wagner’s attorneys emphasize that he did not kill anybody and say denying him “a significant likelihood of parole” could be unconstitutional merciless and weird punishment.

Additionally they desire a new trial. A listening to on that request is scheduled Monday earlier than Decide Randy Deering at the side of the sentencing.

Wagner’s attorneys cite two most important causes within the request. One is in regards to the jury having been chosen for a possible capital case though prosecutors would ultimately dismiss the loss of life penalty specs. The attorneys additionally say the courtroom hindered their capacity to probe the credibility of Wagner’s youthful brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner, by denying them entry to notes about discussions between Jake and his lawyer, regardless of him testifying about it.

Jake Wagner pleaded responsible to aggravated homicide and different costs, admitted duty for 5 of the shootings, and is anticipated to spend the remainder of his life in jail.

Angela Wagner pleaded responsible to serving to to plan the slayings, and prosecutors really useful a 30-year sentence for her.

Her husband, George “Billy” Wagner III, pleaded not responsible within the killings and awaits trial.

The victims had been 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr.; his ex-wife, 37-year-old Dana Rhoden; their three youngsters, 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden, and 16-year-old Christopher Jr.; Clarence Rhoden’s fiancee, 20-year-old Hannah Gilley; Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother, 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden; and a cousin, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden.