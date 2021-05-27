Man-Portable Military Electronics Market: Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast To 2019 – 2027

Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market: Overview

As terrorist activities grow worldwide, military spending increases by a notable value across the globe. And, this is pushing armies to demand for man-portable military electronic systems. The reason behind this procurement is to improve upon capabilities relating to land based warfare. Besides, a number of countries are on their way to upgrading their forces for better internal security and against foreign aggression.

All this will propel the global man-portable military electronic market to chart a decent growth trajectory over the forecast period of 2019 and 2027. The steady CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) will lead to a higher value of the market by the end of the forecast period. This means that players operating the playfield will witness a slew of opportunities hitting up the market landscape.

Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market: Notable Developments

While man-made military electronics are seeing an upward curve owing to increase in requirement for products such as battlefield surveillance radar and micro air vehicles. Besides, players are focusing on innovation and investing heavily towards that end. Many are entering partnerships that promise future growth and larger profits

One of the most notable developments in this domain is the acquisition by Rockwell Collins of B/E Aerospace. It is pertinent to note here that later on Rockwell was acquired by UTC. That led to a stronger UTC portfolio. Further, the move consolidated UTC’s overall position in the market.

Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Global man-portable military electronics market is witnessing demand from numerous corners of the world. Some of the reasons backing this growth in the global man-portable military electronics market are outlined below:

More and more regions in the world are turning into conflict zones and that is leading to more governments investing heavily in catering to needs of the armed forces and special forces. Thus, it does not come as a surprise that spending in Defence is increasing in countries like India that is home to both conflict zones as well as amid terrorist hotspots, regionally.

Countries such as Australia, France, India, and the United States of America are taking up upgradation of the forces on a massive scale. And, it is not really surprising considering that many of these nations are actively involved in counter-terrorism initiatives, and so on. Thus, it is only logical for these nations to keep their forces modernized and technologically avant garde. This is contributing positively to the growth of man-portable military electronics market over the forecast period.

