Man-portable Military Communication Systems Market 2021 Size, Status and Business Outlook – L3Harris Technologies Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Viasat Inc., Thales Group

“The man-portable military communication systems market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Man-portable Military Communication Systems Market are L3Harris Technologies Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Viasat Inc., Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Codan Group, Saab AB, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Sat-Com Communications Systems and others.

Key Market Trends:

Satellite Segment is Anticipated to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

By communication type, the satellite segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of satellite-based communication is increasing in the military, mainly due to the low latency and high transmission rate of this mode of communication. Militaries are partnering with communication systems manufacturers to integrate satellite-based cellular networks into battlefield communications to provide secure and faster communications for mobile forces. For instance, In December 2019, General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS) announced that it has been awarded a USD 731.8 million firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) ground system sustainment. MUOS is a next-generation satellite communications system, which provides secure voice and data communications for the US forces.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

