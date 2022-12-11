Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting

ROME (AP) — A person opened hearth Sunday throughout a condominium board assembly in a espresso store in northern Rome, killing three individuals and injuring others, authorities and witnesses stated.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri referred to as an emergency safety assembly for Monday after what he referred to as “the grave episode of violence that has struck our metropolis.” In a tweet, he confirmed three individuals had been killed within the taking pictures within the working class neighborhood of Fidene.

“The taking pictures occured in an enclosed outside seating space of the bar, referred to as “Il Posto Giusto,” or “The Proper Place.”

La Repubblica each day quoted witness Luciana Ciorba, vp of the rental board, as saying the person entered the bar shouting “I’ll kill you all,” after which opened hearth. Individuals managed to disarm him till Carabinieri police arrived.

Talking in a video interview, Ciorba stated the person was identified to board members and had been beforehand reported to authorities for making threats towards native residents.