Man held without bail for kidnapping, sexual assault of senior Asian woman

The person accused of kidnapping, strangling and raping a 64-year-old Asian lady in Quincy, Massachusetts, earlier this month has been ordered held with out bail.

At a listening to on Wednesday, a decide decided that Christian M. Lynch, 26, was too harmful to be launched after the Nov. 12 incident, which has since left the area people fearing for his or her security.

The sufferer’s ordeal started on the Wollaston MBTA station shortly after 7 a.m. when she was kidnapped and pushed to an residence on East Elm Avenue. There, she was certain, strangled and sexually assaulted for the subsequent 11 hours, in response to prosecutors.

“He beat her to the purpose the place her dentures fell out. He then handcuffed each her wrists and her ft and duct-taped her mouth,” Beth McLaughlin of the Norfolk County District Lawyer’s Workplace informed the decide.

At round 6 p.m., the sufferer was dropped off at a parking zone at Westgate Mall in Brockton. A passerby who heard her screaming then known as 911.

After the assault, Lynch went purchasing for cleansing provides and a brand new mattress, prosecutors mentioned. He was arrested at a comfort retailer close to his residence the subsequent day.

Lynch, who claimed that the encounter was consensual, informed police that he was “bored with swiping” on courting apps. He additionally mentioned “that is me going out into the world getting a date.”

Surveillance video reportedly exhibits the second Lynch compelled the sufferer into his automotive. Previous to the kidnapping, he additionally allegedly focused one other Asian lady, who managed to flee and has not contacted authorities up to now.

Lynch was beforehand arraigned on costs of rape, kidnapping, strangulation and assault and battery on an individual aged 60 or older. Moreover, he was charged with tried kidnapping and assault with the intent to rape in reference to the prior assault, in addition to exposing himself to a lady close to the Nickerson Rock strolling trails final month.

Featured Picture by way of Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police, NBC10 Boston

