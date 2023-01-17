Man gets 30-year-sentence in Houston road rage killing

HOUSTON (AP) — A person charged in a deadly highway rage capturing of a youngster as he and his household drove residence from a Houston Astros recreation in 2021 has been sentenced to 30 years in jail, authorities introduced Tuesday.

Gerald Williams had been set to go to trial this week within the killing of 17-year-old David Castro.

Authorities have mentioned Castro, his father and brother, had been caught in gradual site visitors in July 2021 when {the teenager}’s father, Paul Castro, exchanged hand gestures with Williams. Police mentioned Williams was driving aggressively and swerving round automobiles when he received caught in site visitors.

Police mentioned Williams, 35, adopted the Castro household for a number of miles on Interstate 10 earlier than capturing at their truck shortly after each automobiles exited the freeway. David was shot within the head. He died at a hospital. His father and brother weren’t injured.

Throughout a courtroom listening to Tuesday, prosecutors mentioned Williams agreed to plead responsible to homicide in trade for a 30-year sentence.

After the listening to, Paul Castro, advised reporters that his household supported the plea settlement because it meant his household might keep away from having to relive the trauma of the capturing throughout a trial.

Castro mentioned he learn a sufferer impression assertion to Williams to convey the ache and unhappiness his household has felt because the capturing.

“I wanted him to know that that night time, he precipitated terror in my two sons and one in all them didn’t make it. I hope he goals that each night time for the following nonetheless a few years he lives as a result of each night time, I’m going to mattress with that picture in my head,” he mentioned.